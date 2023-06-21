Princess Charlotte and Great-Aunt Sophie Display Sweet Bond at Trooping the Colour — Again!

The little princess and the Duchess of Edinburgh previously appeared close at King Charles' coronation

Published on June 21, 2023 02:35PM EDT
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watch Trooping the Colour 2023. Photo:

Antony Jones/Getty

Princess Charlotte can count on her great-aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh as she learns the royal ropes!

Members of the royal family came together at Trooping the Colour on Saturday to celebrate King Charles' official birthday.

After the royal cavalcade reached Horse Guards Parade for the presentation of regimental flags, Princess Charlotte and her brothers — Prince George and Prince Louis — were separated from mom Kate Middleton, who took her place alongside Prince William and the other royal colonels on the parade grounds. Trooping the Colour was extra special for the Prince and Princess of Wales this year as their first as honorary colonels of two units; William serves as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, while Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Meanwhile, Sophie, 57, stood with 8-year-old Charlotte and 5-year-old Louis to watch the military processions from a window of a building overlooking the action. Sophie and Princess Charlotte were seen chatting and pointing out elements of the event.

RELATED: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Accidentally Bump Heads on Balcony at Trooping the Colour

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watch Trooping the Colour 2023.

Antony Jones/Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the perfect person to guide the young royals during their second time at Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour. George, 9, Charlotte and Louis were treated to the unique view for the first time last year following their carriage ride debut!

Sophie is married to King Charles’ brother Prince Edward, making her a great-aunt to the Wales kids. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share two teenage children — Lady Louise, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15 — who have joined their parents for the late Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade in the past. 

RELATED: King Charles Shares Sweet Photo from Coronation Rehearsals to Celebrate Son Prince William's Birthday

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the May 6 coronation.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Like their young cousins, Louise and James were raised in the royal spotlight, and their mom Sophie proved again to be an expert guide for the next generation on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day. After the May 6 crowning at Westminster Abbey, Sophie and Charlotte had another cute moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when the Duchess of Edinburgh leaned over to point something out to the little princess over her shoulder. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh has supported the Wales children during more difficult moments too. Following Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in September, Sophie put a reassuring arm around Prince George as the coffin was carried outside of Westminster Abbey. 

One funeral guest told PEOPLE that Sophie had remarkable resolve at the emotional service for her mother-in-law and seemed to be a rock for her relatives as they mourned the Queen. 

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Sophie puts an arm around Prince George at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in September 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

"The Countess of Wessex was incredible. I saw her putting her arm around three or four people," lawyer Pranav Bhanot told PEOPLE at the time. "It felt like she was really the glue keeping everyone quite strong today."

"She really seemed to be the person keeping the family together," he explained. "There were a few bishops who started crying when they saw the Queen and she was kind of comforting them, even though she is the direct family member." 

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend a private screening of "Rhino Man", hosted by United Of Wildlife at Battersea Power station on June 13, 2023 in London, England.
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William attend Rhino Man documentary screening on June 13, 2023.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Sophie recently attended the Royal Foundation’s screening of Rhino Man with her nephew Prince William, where he sweetly introduced her as "my aunt."

Kensington Palace said the Duchess of Edinburgh, who has a strong interest in wildlife protection, was "delighted to join the Prince of Wales at the event this evening to show her support for United for Wildlife."

