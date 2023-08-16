See Princess Charlotte's Proud Sister Moment When She Spotted Prince George Taking Part in the Coronation

Prince George served as his grandfather King Charles' Page of Honor during the crowning ceremony

Published on August 16, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) return to Buckingham Palace in The Australian State Coach following King Charles III's and Queen Camilla's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the coronation on May 6, 2023. Photo:

 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Charlotte couldn't help but smile as Prince George made history at King Charles' coronation.

While Princess Charlotte, 8, joined her parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 41 — and her younger brother — Prince Louis, 5 — in the congregation at King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on May 6, Prince George took part in the service as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor. George's participation marked the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service. According to The Telegraph, he became the youngest future king to play an official role in a crowning ceremony (rather than just attending the event). 

As seen in a video shared on TikTok, Prince George followed behind King Charles during the procession out of Westminster Abbey carrying the monarch's regal robe. They passed George's family — and Charlotte couldn't contain her excitement upon seeing her big brother. While Prince George remained focused looking straight ahead, the proud princess glanced up at their dad Prince William as he continued to sing a hymn.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte, Prince George and their family on coronation day on May 6, 2023.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte share a unique bond.

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. "Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other."

Princess Charlotte is a bit more outgoing than her older brother, making her the perfect companion during new experiences. Instead of Prince George making his debuts at events like the royal family's annual Christmas outing or Easter church solo, Prince William and Princess Kate have often opted to bring George and Charlotte together.

Princess Charlotte was also by her big brother's side during Queen Elizabeth's funeral, showing off her knowledge of royal protocol. At one point, the princess was spotted telling George when to bow.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in Sept. 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Princess Charlotte and Prince George's closeness was recently on display at Wimbledon. The siblings attending the men's finals with their parents, and they were seen leaning in close to chat during the match.

And when Carlos Alcaraz of Spain clinched the victory, they didn't hold back in showing their excitement. Both Charlotte and George cheered from their front row spots in the Royal Box.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Wimbledon 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

At the coronation, Princess Charlotte helped keep Prince Louis on his best behavior. They entered Westminster Abbey holding hands and sat side-by-side during the ceremony, pointing out things to each other.

The following day, Prince William joked that his daughter was "tired" from her royal duty.

"She's very tired after yesterday," the Prince of Wales told a young girl, according to Hello! magazine. "She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved himself."

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation on May 6, 2023.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Meanwhile, Prince George "was terrific," a family friend told PEOPLE about his role at the coronation.

Prince William and Princess Kate were aware of the pressure their eldest child would feel in the spotlight but felt he was ready for the task.

Added a guest, "The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part."

Prince George King Charles coronation
Prince George at the coronation on May 6, 2023.

Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are working to ensure he has a normal childhood while simultaneously preparing him to someday take the throne.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider told PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The insider added, "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

