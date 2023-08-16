See Princess Charlotte's Proud Sister Moment When She Spotted Prince George Taking Part in the Coronation

Princess Charlotte couldn't help but smile as Prince George made history at King Charles' coronation.

While Princess Charlotte, 8, joined her parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 41 — and her younger brother — Prince Louis, 5 — in the congregation at King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on May 6, Prince George took part in the service as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor. George's participation marked the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service. According to The Telegraph, he became the youngest future king to play an official role in a crowning ceremony (rather than just attending the event).

As seen in a video shared on TikTok, Prince George followed behind King Charles during the procession out of Westminster Abbey carrying the monarch's regal robe. They passed George's family — and Charlotte couldn't contain her excitement upon seeing her big brother. While Prince George remained focused looking straight ahead, the proud princess glanced up at their dad Prince William as he continued to sing a hymn.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and their family on coronation day on May 6, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte share a unique bond.

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. "Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other."

Princess Charlotte is a bit more outgoing than her older brother, making her the perfect companion during new experiences. Instead of Prince George making his debuts at events like the royal family's annual Christmas outing or Easter church solo, Prince William and Princess Kate have often opted to bring George and Charlotte together.

Princess Charlotte was also by her big brother's side during Queen Elizabeth's funeral, showing off her knowledge of royal protocol. At one point, the princess was spotted telling George when to bow.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in Sept. 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Princess Charlotte and Prince George's closeness was recently on display at Wimbledon. The siblings attending the men's finals with their parents, and they were seen leaning in close to chat during the match.



And when Carlos Alcaraz of Spain clinched the victory, they didn't hold back in showing their excitement. Both Charlotte and George cheered from their front row spots in the Royal Box.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Wimbledon 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

At the coronation, Princess Charlotte helped keep Prince Louis on his best behavior. They entered Westminster Abbey holding hands and sat side-by-side during the ceremony, pointing out things to each other.

The following day, Prince William joked that his daughter was "tired" from her royal duty.

"She's very tired after yesterday," the Prince of Wales told a young girl, according to Hello! magazine. "She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved himself."



Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation on May 6, 2023. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Meanwhile, Prince George "was terrific," a family friend told PEOPLE about his role at the coronation.

Prince William and Princess Kate were aware of the pressure their eldest child would feel in the spotlight but felt he was ready for the task.

Added a guest, "The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part."

Prince George at the coronation on May 6, 2023. Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are working to ensure he has a normal childhood while simultaneously preparing him to someday take the throne.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider told PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The insider added, "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

