Princess Charlotte Is a Total Daddy's Girl! See Her Sweetest Moments with Prince William

Prince William and Princess Charlotte share one strong father-daughter bond!

The Prince of Wales and his only daughter partnered for a special video message to wish England’s women’s soccer team good luck in the World Cup over the weekend, giving the latest glimpse into their close relationship. While the big game didn’t ultimately result the way William, 41, and Charlotte, 8, had hoped — Spain beat England 1 to 0 — the snippet showed how in sync they are.

In a clip reminiscent of their well-wishes they shared for Team England (nicknamed the Lionesses) at the Euro 2020 finals last year, the dad and daughter sat close together on a garden bench. Prince William affectionately had his arm around Princess Charlotte, who held a soccer ball.

“Lionesses want to wish you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person,” the heir to the throne began of the match in Australia. “But we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

“Good luck, Lionesses!” Charlotte echoed.

As the little princess grows up in the royal spotlight, she can uniquely lean on her dad — and sometimes literally does! Cameras caught a sweet exchange between Princess Charlotte and Princess William during the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ reign in June.

While Prince William traveled to and from Horse Guards Parade separately from his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 5 — Charlotte had a total daddy’s girl moment when they reunited on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Prince William had his hands on Charlotte’s shoulders, and she moved them closer for a snugger hug.

The Wales family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour in June. Neil Mockford/Getty

Princess Charlotte held Prince William’s hand as she and her brothers made their way into preview day at Lambrook School in September 2022, where they enrolled as new pupils following the family’s move from London to Windsor. George and Louis looped hands with Kate, while Charlotte strolled by William’s side.

The dad and daughter shared another memorable adventure that summer when they flew by helicopter to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Footage showed William (a former Royal Air Force search and rescue pilot) landing the Bell 429 "GlobalRanger" helicopter in Birmingham, while Charlotte sat in the backseat. Kate met the pair at the sports tournament, which marked Charlotte’s first solo outing with her parents, and William was sweetly seen fixing his daughter’s hair during a hockey game.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend preview day at Lambrook School with Prince William and Kate Middleton in September 2022. Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

The royal dad expertly smoothed a flyaway strand back into place but has previously joked he’s no pro at styling Charlotte’s hair!



Prince William and Princess Charlotte attend the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Karwai Tang/WireImage

During a visit to Blackpool in 2019, a member of the group Dads 4 Life made William and Kate laugh when he spoke about of the challenges of styling his little girl’s hair, sharing that he finally learned from YouTube.

“Never try to do a ponytail!” William commiserated. “Nightmare.”

Kate asked him, “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”



“I can do [Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!” he playfully explained.

