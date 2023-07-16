Princess Charlotte Makes Her Wimbledon Debut in the Royal Box — See the Photos!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter revealed her favorite sport last year — and it wasn't tennis!

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 16, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Princess Charlotte of Wales Wimbledon
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Charlotte just had a royal first: her Wimbledon debut!

The young royal, 8, joined her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as her brother, Prince George, for the women's finals at the famed British tennis tournament on Sunday.

For the outing, both Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, wore blue outfits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, are regulars at the event — Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club — and they've recently introduced their children to the summer staple.

Prince George attended the sporting event for the first time last year, sitting in the royal box to watch the men's final before getting a chance to hold Novak Djokovic's trophy.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon

Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'

Princess Charlotte similarly had an exciting solo day out with Kate and William in August 2022 at the Commonwealth Games. She watched a number of events, including gymnastics, which she revealed to be her favorite.

"She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like,' " said Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, according to Hello! Magazine.

Kate added, "Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels," according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Serves Wimbledon Fashion! See the Princess of Wales' Best Courtside Looks of All Time

Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), Princess Charlotte (L), Prince George (2nd L) and Prince William, Prince of Wales (2nd R) arrive to attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

While Princess Kate is an avid tennis player, she recently showed off her rugby skills at the Maidenhead Rugby Club — the results of regular backyard rugby sessions with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them," said Nigel Gillingham, who is President of the governing body of the sport in England, the Rugby Football Union.

And Princess Charlotte inherited more than athleticism from her mom.

"Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well," Gillingham adds.

