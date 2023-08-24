Princess Charlene of Monaco's Instagram Account Disappears from the Platform

While the princess' handle is no longer active, courtiers are increasingly using the palace account to share updates about the Monegasque royal family

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 04:58PM EDT
Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives to attend the 74th annual Monaco Red Cross ball on July 29, 2023 in Monaco.
Princess Charlene attends the Monaco Red Cross ball on July 29. Photo:

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

Princess Charlene of Monaco is logging offline.

On Thursday, the princess’ personal Instagram account disappeared from the platform, apparently having been deactivated or deleted. Princess Charlene, 45, previously ran the handle @hshprincesscharlene, which Hello! reports had 462,000 followers. The royal posted a mix of personal and professional news on the page, from recaps of royal work to sweet updates about her 8-year-old twins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom she shares with husband Prince Albert.

While Charlene’s personal profile has gone dark, her Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco account is still accessible. Princess Charlene’s charity is dedicated to ending drowning by raising public awareness about the dangers of water, teaching children to swim and instilling the values of sport in the next generation. It's a natural fit for the former Olympic swimmer, who competed for South Africa (where she grew up) at the 2000 Sydney Summer Games — the same year she met Prince Albert.

Though Princess Charlene used her handle less and less in recent months, the official Prince’s Palace of Monaco Instagram page has been increasingly active. Courtiers keep followers looped with the latest happenings from the Monegasque royal family, including the activities of Albert’s sisters Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie. 

Alice Taglioni, Frederic Platini, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Camille Gottlieb, Betina Ragazzoni, Antony Nogues, Gareth Wittstock and RÃÂ³isÃÂ­n Wittstock attend the Red Cross Ball 2023

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

Charlene recently starred in various shots shared to the palace's Instagram account for a range of engagements in July, from the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala to a candlelit dinner at Monaco City Hall with Prince Albert and a reception for the French rugby team before the Rugby World Cup.

Like many modern royal moms, Princess Charlene’s Instagram feed featured plenty of fun updates about what her kids were up to. Last year, the princess posted photos of Gabriella and Jacques rocking at-home haircuts, starting a new school year and dressing up for Halloween in spooky costumes.

Charlene and Albert had a sweet start to summer with their kids, taking them to a celebration commemorating the birthday of their late grandfather Prince Rainer, the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament and more. 

Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco cut a cake as part of the celebration

Pierre Villard/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Last week, Albert’s firstborn son Alexandre Grimaldi spoke out in a rare interview with Point de Vue magazine about his "benevolent" parents and how he considers himself "lucky."

Alexandre, 20, is a college student and the son of the royal and Nicole Coste. Born before Albert's marriage to Princess Charlene, Alexandre was raised in privacy, largely shielded from public view. Acknowledged by his father as an infant in July 2005, Prince Albert has been constantly involved in his son's care and upbringing.

Though constitutionally barred from succession to the Monegasque throne, both Alexandre and his 31-year-old half-sister Jazmin Grace Grimaldi (the daughter of Albert and Tamara Rotolo), have been involved with family members and encouraged to spend time in Monaco. Both have been increasingly visible at public events.

Alexandre Grimaldi Coste (Son of Albert de Monaco)
Foc Kan/FilmMagic

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Alexandre, who is studying business management at an English university, told the outlet that although he is the son of a monarch, his focus is on his academics. "The commitment which takes precedence in my life today is finishing my university studies," he explained. 

When asked by Point de Vue what role he hopes to play in Monaco's future, Alexandre replied with a laugh, "I'm only 20. Let me get my diploma, and we'll talk about it."

Related Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Is Heading to Germany with Prince Harry — Find Out Why!
The Duke of York, Andrew, carries Duchess Sarah Ferguson's train as she waves from the balcony on their wedding day.
Sarah Ferguson Shares 'Cinderella' Story of Her Royal Wedding Day: 'I Had That Moment'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022
King Charles and Queen Camilla to Make State Visit to France After Riots Postponed Initial Trip
Princess Diana at Worshipfull Company of Fanmakers Banquet, Mansion House December 1985 at the Various in Various, United Kingdom.
How Princess Diana's Glamorous Gown Heading to Auction Showed She Was the 'People's Princess'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre) with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George (right) in Windsor, England.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Spend Time at Balmoral — Just Like Prince William Did
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Royal Family Changes Official Website Again After Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Is Catherine and Meghan Markle Is Rachel! Find Out the Royal Family's Surprising Real Names
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. for Special Reason Next Month Ahead of Invictus Games
Princess Eugenie of York (L) and HRH Princess Beatrice of York at the Animal Ball Art Show Private Viewing, presented by Elephant Family on May 22, 2019 in London, England.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Make Summer Trip to Balmoral for First Time Without Granny Queen Elizabeth
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden attend a reception of Women's football national team World Cup bronze medalists at the Royal Palace on August 21, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Meet National Soccer Team at Palace After World Cup Bronze
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Married! Inside the 'Dreamlike' Wedding at a French Chateau! (Exclusive)
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales react as they visit the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team as part of a tour in Wales, on April 27, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Their Most Casual Cover Look Ever for Mountain Rescue Magazine
Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals; Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte Is a Total Daddy's Girl! See Her Sweetest Moments with Prince William
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wave to onlookers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace just after their wedding
Find Out What Prince William Whispered to Kate Middleton Before Their Balcony Kiss on Royal Wedding Day
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Star in Adorable Back-to-School Photo
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Show Sweet Sibling Bond in Back-to-School Photo
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) welcome Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, at Amalienborg Castle
Kate Middleton Expertly Ensured Queen Margrethe of Denmark Took Center Stage During Their Joint Appearance