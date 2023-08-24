Princess Charlene of Monaco's Instagram Account Disappears from the Platform

Princess Charlene of Monaco is logging offline.

On Thursday, the princess’ personal Instagram account disappeared from the platform, apparently having been deactivated or deleted. Princess Charlene, 45, previously ran the handle @hshprincesscharlene, which Hello! reports had 462,000 followers. The royal posted a mix of personal and professional news on the page, from recaps of royal work to sweet updates about her 8-year-old twins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom she shares with husband Prince Albert.

While Charlene’s personal profile has gone dark, her Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco account is still accessible. Princess Charlene’s charity is dedicated to ending drowning by raising public awareness about the dangers of water, teaching children to swim and instilling the values of sport in the next generation. It's a natural fit for the former Olympic swimmer, who competed for South Africa (where she grew up) at the 2000 Sydney Summer Games — the same year she met Prince Albert.

Though Princess Charlene used her handle less and less in recent months, the official Prince’s Palace of Monaco Instagram page has been increasingly active. Courtiers keep followers looped with the latest happenings from the Monegasque royal family, including the activities of Albert’s sisters Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie.



Charlene recently starred in various shots shared to the palace's Instagram account for a range of engagements in July, from the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala to a candlelit dinner at Monaco City Hall with Prince Albert and a reception for the French rugby team before the Rugby World Cup.

Like many modern royal moms, Princess Charlene’s Instagram feed featured plenty of fun updates about what her kids were up to. Last year, the princess posted photos of Gabriella and Jacques rocking at-home haircuts, starting a new school year and dressing up for Halloween in spooky costumes.

Charlene and Albert had a sweet start to summer with their kids, taking them to a celebration commemorating the birthday of their late grandfather Prince Rainer, the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament and more.

Last week, Albert’s firstborn son Alexandre Grimaldi spoke out in a rare interview with Point de Vue magazine about his "benevolent" parents and how he considers himself "lucky."

Alexandre, 20, is a college student and the son of the royal and Nicole Coste. Born before Albert's marriage to Princess Charlene, Alexandre was raised in privacy, largely shielded from public view. Acknowledged by his father as an infant in July 2005, Prince Albert has been constantly involved in his son's care and upbringing.

Though constitutionally barred from succession to the Monegasque throne, both Alexandre and his 31-year-old half-sister Jazmin Grace Grimaldi (the daughter of Albert and Tamara Rotolo), have been involved with family members and encouraged to spend time in Monaco. Both have been increasingly visible at public events.



Alexandre, who is studying business management at an English university, told the outlet that although he is the son of a monarch, his focus is on his academics. "The commitment which takes precedence in my life today is finishing my university studies," he explained.

When asked by Point de Vue what role he hopes to play in Monaco's future, Alexandre replied with a laugh, "I'm only 20. Let me get my diploma, and we'll talk about it."