Princess Charlene of Monaco Takes a Swing for Charity — See Her Shot from the 19th Hole!

Her backswing could benefit from a little coaching, but there's no denying Princess Charlene of Monaco's follow-through.

Capping off a day-long charity golf tournament on Wednesday, both Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco stepped onto the 19th hole for what is arguable one of the world's most exclusive tee shots: one attempt to land as close to the pin on a special one-night-only fairway in the middle of Monte Carlo.

With one of the world's iconic buildings as a backdrop, Princess Charlene approached the tee dress in a long black robe and practical ballet flats. With a few tips from her husband and brother Gareth Wittstock, she took a few practice strokes before giving her best shot aimed toward the Charles Garnier-designed Opera House.

Upon hitting the ball a respectable distance, the former Olympic swimmer received a high-five from Prince Albert.

After playing the full 18-hole Princess of Monaco Cup during the day, Prince Albert stepped up to the tee. Taking off his blazer, the prince took several dedicated practice swings before showing off a fluid form.

Created in 2019, the celebrity golf tournament benefits the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. Proceess go to a variety of worldwide programs including water education and pool construction. According to the organization, this year's tournament will benefit water safety programs in several countries including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Princess Charlene of Monaco. The Image Direct

The royal couple's appearance on the green also served as a warm-up for next week's planned voyage to Charlene's homeland of South Africa. The announced trip will be highlighted by a charity sports event for the South African chapter of the Princess Charlene Foundation.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene will appear at Sun City on Sept. 16 for a round of charity functions including the debut in Africa of Charlene's Water Bike challenge.

