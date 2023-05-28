Princess Charlene Debuts Auburn Hair as She Joins Prince Albert at Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo

She showed off the look Sunday alongside other members of the Royal Family

By
Published on May 28, 2023 04:13 PM
Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene at Circuit de Monaco. Photo:

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco is showing off her new 'do!

The former Olympian, 45, switched it up over the weekend when she stepped out Sunday at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix rocking auburn hair.

The look was a departure from Charlene's usual platinum cut, as she kept the new color in her signature short style.

Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Charlene and her new hair attended the Circuit de Monaco event alongside Prince Albert, as she wore a blue marine sheath with pleated color bands from AKRIS. She previously debuted the hair at the Maria Callas Awards dinner two weeks ago, but Sunday marked the first time she's done so in public.

She paired her side part with diamond studs, while Prince Albert kept things pretty simple with a dark blazer, tan-colored pants and a patterned tie.

Charlene presented second-place finisher Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso with his trophy, while Albert handed one off to Max Verstappen for his win.

Also at the outing were Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, Kelly's grandson Louis Ducruet, and their respective families. Pierre Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi also attended with their loved ones.

The 80th annual Monaco Grand Prix, considered the crown jewel of motor racing, attracted a number of celebrity race fans. Seen visiting the racing pit crews were Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Micheal Douglas, Orlando Bloom and Tom Holland. Also spotted trackside were James Marsden, model Sara Sampaio and designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated their eighth birthday in December alongside their parents. The kids celebrated another year by providing aid to marine wildlife while attending an ecological event at the principality's Oceanographic Institute.

As previously reported, the kids prepared a package of juvenile turtles, which were set to leave the museum to join the Turtle Village of No Flay, Senegal, the palace said in a Facebook post.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were also photographed hanging out with Po from Kung Fu Panda, Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario to take part in the special day.

To join in on the fun, Charlene shared a video on her Instagram account that featured never-before-seen pictures of the family. "Happy Birthday my loves," Charlene captioned the clip, which is set to the tune of Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind."

