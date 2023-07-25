Princess Beatrice Wears Wimbledon Dress to Wedding — Where Sienna and Wolfie Reportedly Starred in Party

Princess Beatrice doubled a look from the tennis tournament for the nuptials

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 25, 2023 02:01PM EDT
Princess Beatrice attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Princess Beatrice smiles at Wimbledon on July 14. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImag

Princess Beatrice knows that the best outfit can already be in your closet!

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old royal attended a wedding wearing the same pale pink belted shirt dress she recently sported at Wimbledon. Princess Beatrice was all smiles in a photo published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, where she wore her hair half-up and carried the same straw clutch from the tennis tournament on July 14. Beatrice’s recycling of the Emilia Wickstead dress nodded to two trends Kate Middleton has embraced lately — Barbiecore pink and repeating a Wimbledon dress off the court!

According to the outlet, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out in Cumbria, England to watch Phoebe Williams-Ellis and Raoul de Lantsheere tie the knot. Phoebe is the stepdaughter of Edo’s mother Nikki Williams-Ellis — and his kids reportedly had a starring role in the wedding party! Sienna Elizabeth, 22 months, served as a flower girl, while Christopher Woolf acted as a page boy, the Daily Mail reported. 

Edoardo Mozzi and Princess Beatrice return to their seats as they attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend Wimbledon on July 14.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED:  Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Royal Wedding

While the nuptials likely marked Sienna’s debut in the darling role, her big brother (who is affectionately nicknamed Wolfie) has stepped into the spotlight for a wedding before. Edo’s young son, whom he shares with ex Dara Huang, served as the best man and page boy when his dad married Beatrice in July 2020 in a small, private ceremony in Windsor. Bea and Edo went on to welcome daughter Sienna in September 2021 and sweetly said Wolfie was “the best big brother” when they announced her name. 

Wolfie adorably joined Princess Beatrice, Edo and other members of the royal family for church on Christmas at Sandringham for the first time last year. The youngster strolled hand-in-hand with his father and stepmother to St. Mary Magdalene and chatted with the priest after.

(front) Princess Beatrice, Christopher Woolf, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, (centre) Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, (back) James, Visount Severn, the Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice, Christopher Woolf, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend church on Christmas at Sandringham in December 2022. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

A few months later, Beatrice revealed that she and Wolfie share a love of reading and bond over books. 

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's Daughter and Stepson: Everything to Know

"The award holds a very special place in my heart," she said while announcing the winner of the 2023 Oscar's Book Prize, Hello! reported. "My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky."

Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson recently spoke about the tight relationship Wolfie and Sienna share on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah and how sweet it is to see them in action together. 

"Sienna is very, very strong. She’s 18 months, and Wolfie, her brother, is 7, so she’s really strong. She has to be,” the Duchess of York said in June. “Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna,' and off they go. And they’re very close and have a great relationship.”

On July 17, Beatrice and Edo celebrated three years of marriage. The property developer posted a thoughtful tribute on Instagram in her honor — including two previously unseen wedding photos. 

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," Edo began Instagram carousel, which opened with a picture of the princess at Royal Ascot this year. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

He also shared two shots that appear to be from their royal wedding day. One was a snap of Beatrice’s hand — wedding ring on display! — holding her bouquet, and the other was a closeup of the flowers that decorated the Royal Chapel of All Saints.

