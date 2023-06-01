Princess Beatrice Has Her Second-Ever Tiara Moment in a Special Family Heirloom at Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding, going glam for an evening banquet

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 1, 2023 04:42 PM
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is getting married today
Princess Beatrice. Photo:

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

Princess Beatrice is wearing the ultimate royal accessory.

Following the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan on Thursday, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out for the evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace. Wedding guests changed into glamorous outfits for the occasion, including sporting tiaras.

While it marked the second time that Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a tiara in public, it also marked a first for her: the first time she sported the York tiara. The special headpiece was bought by Queen Elizabeth for her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and worn by Fergie at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew. The Duchess of York would go on to wear the accessory through the years for white-tie events.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Sports Her Favorite Tiara with Sparkling Pink Gown for Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet

The wedding of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, 23rd July 1986
John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

Princess Beatrice made her tiara debut like many British women of the royal family: at her wedding. Beatrice sparkled in the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara for her July 2020 nuptials — the same headpiece worn by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her own royal wedding to Prince Philip.

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne also wore the tiara for her own wedding day in 1973.

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close,” a source told PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it “arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet.”

Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, also wore a tiara on her October 2018 wedding day. Instead of her mother's choice, she opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth for the special occasion.

Princess Beatrice's tiara complemented her pink gown with flared sleeves and gold embellishments by Reem Acra for the wedding banquet.

Also in attendance were Princess Beatrice's cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales stepped out in her go-to headpiece for royal occasions: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

While the Prince and Princess of Wales often attend royal events that require such glamorous headwear, Princess Beatrice is not a working royal and does not attend events such as state visit banquets.

Earlier in the day, Princess Beatrice and Edo, has her husband is called, attended the Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace. The couple held hands as they made their way through the gardens to the ceremony, with Beatrice sporting a light blue maxi dress and Edo matching in a blue tie.

Related Articles
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding
Princess Rajwa of Jordan Is a Modern Cinderella at Royal Wedding with Surprise Second Look
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding
Kate Middleton Sports Her Favorite Tiara with Sparkling Pink Gown for Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet
The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Bride Squad! Crown Prince Hussein's Sisters Fix Princess Rajwa's Dress Train During Royal Wedding
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif wave as they leave the Zahran Palace in Amman
The Bride Wore Flats! All About Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Royal Wedding Style and Sparkling Tiara
Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his bride Rajwa al Saif leave Zahran Palace during their wedding in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023
Crown Prince Hussein's New Wife Given Royal Title of Princess Rajwa on Wedding Day
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Was Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Outfit Actually a Secret Royal Rewear?
Prince Harry, James Corden
Prince Harry Secretly Attended Filming of Final 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Prince William Interrupts George, Charlotte and Louis' School Break to Share Personal Tweets
Crown Prince Hussein and his Fiancee Rajwa Al Saif
Jordan Royal Wedding Will Double as a Royal Reunion! See the International Guest List (So Far)
Prince Harry, Megan Markle, James Corden
James Corden Visits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Their California Home
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Royal Wedding of the Year in Jordan
The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Marries Rajwa Alseif in Dazzling Royal Wedding
Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles Honors Royal Navy Members Who Participated in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Beatrice of York attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Princess Beatrice's Friend Reveals Herself as Godmother to Royal's Daughter Sienna
Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore! See the Princess of Wales' Spin on the Viral Fashion Trend