Princess Beatrice Has Her Second-Ever Tiara Moment in a Special Family Heirloom at Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice is wearing the ultimate royal accessory.

Following the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan on Thursday, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out for the evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace. Wedding guests changed into glamorous outfits for the occasion, including sporting tiaras.

While it marked the second time that Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a tiara in public, it also marked a first for her: the first time she sported the York tiara. The special headpiece was bought by Queen Elizabeth for her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and worn by Fergie at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew. The Duchess of York would go on to wear the accessory through the years for white-tie events.

Princess Beatrice made her tiara debut like many British women of the royal family: at her wedding. Beatrice sparkled in the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara for her July 2020 nuptials — the same headpiece worn by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her own royal wedding to Prince Philip.

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne also wore the tiara for her own wedding day in 1973.

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close,” a source told PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it “arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet.”

Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, also wore a tiara on her October 2018 wedding day. Instead of her mother's choice, she opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth for the special occasion.

Princess Beatrice's tiara complemented her pink gown with flared sleeves and gold embellishments by Reem Acra for the wedding banquet.

Also in attendance were Princess Beatrice's cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales stepped out in her go-to headpiece for royal occasions: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales often attend royal events that require such glamorous headwear, Princess Beatrice is not a working royal and does not attend events such as state visit banquets.

Earlier in the day, Princess Beatrice and Edo, has her husband is called, attended the Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace. The couple held hands as they made their way through the gardens to the ceremony, with Beatrice sporting a light blue maxi dress and Edo matching in a blue tie.