Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Kick Off Anniversary Weekend with Wimbledon Date

It’s become a tradition for the couple to attend the tennis tournament together

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 14, 2023 04:04PM EDT
Princess Beatrice is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Semi Finals on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023. Photo:

Julian Finney/Getty 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are ringing in their anniversary weekend at Wimbledon!

On Friday, Beatrice and Edo attended the tennis championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the first time this year. The sporty outing comes ahead of a sweet milestone — their third wedding anniversary! Princess Beatrice, 34, married the property developer on July 17, 2020 in a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the nuptials, held under government safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

Beatrice and Edo made their Wimbledon debut the following summer, where the princess bumped along in a white and black polka dot dress two months after Buckingham Palace announced she was pregnant with her first child. The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021 and said Edo’s young son Christopher Woolf (who he shares with ex Dara Huang) was “the best big brother” when they announced her name a few weeks later.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at the 2023 Tennis Tournament

Princess Beatrice wedding
An official image from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding day, July 17, 2020. Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

Continuing tradition, Beatrice and Edo returned to Wimbledon last summer and caught the competition from the Royal Box. Despite its regal styling, the enclosure isn't exclusive for royalty! Though the prime space has become synonymous with the British royal family, whose members have long supported and attended the event, it’s actually up to the president of the All England Club to allocate seats during the two-week competition.

“British and overseas Royal Families are invited as well as heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life,” the Wimbledon website states

A general view of the royal box, during Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner on day twelve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
A shot of the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 14, 2023.

John Walton/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: Why Tennis Players Didn't Bow or Curtsy to Queen Camilla at Wimbledon 

Suggestions are submitted by members of The Championships’ Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other sources, the page explains, and guests are treated to refreshments in the Clubhouse at the end of the day.

Princess Beatrice is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Semi Finals on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter and her husband are hardly the only royals to turn Wimbledon into a day date this year. Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace, and Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband David have all been spotted courtside, as has Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet, and her sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews.

It’s been a sweet week for Beatrice and Edo, who also stepped out for a date night in London. The parents attended a dinner at The Twenty Two Hotel in Grosvenor Square on Tuesday and left the event hand in hand.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen at The Twenty Two Hotel for a dinner hosted by the hotel owner Jamie Reuben
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi step out in London on July 11.

TheImageDirect.com
