Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating three years of marriage!

On Monday, Edo shared a tribute to his wife on his Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," he wrote. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

RELATED: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline

Accompanying the sweet message were three photos. The first was a photo of Princess Beatrice riding in a horse-drawn carriage at Royal Ascot last month.

Edo also shared two never-before-photos that appear to be from the big day in July 2020. One is a snap of the flowers, seemingly the ones that adorned their wedding venue, the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

The other shows Princess Beatrice's hand — adorned by her wedding ring — holding her bouquet as a small piece of her wedding dress can be seen. Beatrice opted for a hand-me-down bridal gown from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth's closet. The vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell was first worn by the late Queen in 1961. Queen Elizabeth wore the vintage ivory gown on at least three occasions in the 1960s.

For her walk down the aisle, Princess Beatrice also wore another piece from the royal collection: the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore in 1947 when she and her husband Prince Philip said: “I do."

RELATED: Princess Beatrice Has a New Royal Title After Her Surprise Wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice's mother, also marked the anniversary on social media. Sharing a photo of Beatrice and Edo on the big day, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale."

Prince Beatrice and Edo's royal wedding was scheduled for May 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a surprise move, the ceremony was held in July with just a small number of guests in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

In another sweet nod to the couple’s family, Edo's son Wolfie served as the best man and page boy. Beatrice is now stepmother to Wolfie, born in 2016, whom Edo shares with his former partner, architect and designer Dara Huang.

"The Queen was the guest of honor, and it was very important that she was there," the source previously told PEOPLE. "It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."

"In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played," stated a royal communications press release about the socially distanced ceremony "The National Anthem was played but not sung."

Princess Beatrice and Edo welcomed a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021. "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," Beatrice said in the tweet announcing the news.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In recent weeks, the couple has had a number of fun outings, from the royal wedding in Jordan in June (where Princess Beatrice wore her mother Sarah Ferguson's York tiara for the first time) to Royal Ascot to Wimbledon.