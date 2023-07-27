Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Spotted in Saint-Tropez as Summer Fun Continues

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are having a summer to remember!

On Wednesday, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter stepped out for a date night with her husband in Saint-Tropez, France. The couple was spotted walking around the harbor near hotspot restaurant Club 55, the Daily Mail reported. The princess, wearing a floral print dress, and the Italian property developer shared a sweet hug while they waited for a boat.

France is a special place for the couple. Following their 2020 wedding, a source told PEOPLE that Beatrice and Edo were on a "small honeymoon in France" with a "longer, more luxurious honeymoon" planned.

Princess Beatrice, 34, and Edo, 39, have had a very social summer and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple kicked off their anniversary weekend with a date day at Wimbledon on July 14, where they sat front row in the Royal Box. The pair continued a summer tradition with the outing, attending the elite tennis tournament for the third year in a row.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Saint-Tropez. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Beatrice and Edo went out again that night to Oswald’s in London, where she had just the right accessory nodding to her married name. Her small straw tote was monogrammed with “BMM," initials for Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter the Banda Property executive in a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge on July 17, 2020. The couple announced their engagement in September 2019, about a year after news of their relationship surfaced. Princess Beatrice and Edo intended to wed in May 2020 but pushed back the plan after the coronavirus pandemic began. They said “I do” in a small service held under government safety guidelines — Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among the 20 loved ones in attendance, and Beatrice memorably wore her grandmother’s wedding tiara plus one of her white gowns.

The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021 and said Edo’s young son, Christopher Woolf (known by his nickname Wolfie, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang), was “the best big brother” to the new baby when they announced her name.



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Saint-Tropez. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Over the weekend, Princess Beatrice and Edo attended a wedding where their kids reportedly starred in the party and the royal recycled her pink Wimbledon dress. The couple traveled north to Cumbria, England, to watch Raoul de Lantsheere and Phoebe Williams-Ellis, the stepdaughter of Edo’s mother Nikki Williams-Ellis, tie the knot. According to the Daily Mail, 2-year-old Sienna served as a flower girl while Wolfie was a page boy.

While the wedding likely marked Sienna’s debut in the darling role, her big brother has stepped into the spotlight for a big day before. Edo’s young son sweetly served as the best man and page boy when he married Princess Beatrice three years ago.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi watch Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage

On their July 17 anniversary, Edo posted a thoughtful tribute to Instagram in his wife’s honor — including two previously unseen wedding photos.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," Edo captioned the Instagram carousel, which opened with a picture of the princess at Royal Ascot this year. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"



He also shared two shots that appear to be from their royal wedding day. One was a snap of Beatrice’s hand — wedding ring on display! — holding her bouquet, and the other was a closeup of the flowers that decorated the Royal Chapel of All Saints.

