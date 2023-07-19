Princess Beatrice Carries Monogrammed Bag for Night Out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — and Swaps Shoes!

Princess Beatrice and Edo began their anniversary weekend with a day date at Wimbledon

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi step out at Oswald's in London on July 14. Photo:

SplashNews

Princess Beatrice is having a chic streak this summer!

On Friday night, the 34-year-old royal stepped out at Oswald’s in London with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing a colorful floral shirt dress. Princess Beatrice completed the look with hot pink ankle strap heels — but appeared to swap her shoes during the evening! In a relatable move, she left the private member’s club in Mayfair wearing in beige and black cap-toe flats.

King Charles' niece and her husband exited Oswald’s arm in arm, and they reportedly spent the night celebrating with Carlo Agostinelli and Emma Raducanu.

Beatrice brought along just the right accessory for their anniversary weekend. Her small straw tote was monogrammed with “BMM," her initials for Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter married the property developer in a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge on July 17, 2020. The couple announced their engagement in September 2019, about a year after news of their relationship surfaced. The couple intended to wed in May 2020 but pushed back the plan after the pandemic began and said “I do” in a small wedding that heeded government safety guidelines amid the public health crisis. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among the 20 loved ones in attendance.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Royal Wedding

Following the nuptials, she has been styled officially as "Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi."

About a year later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021 and said Edo’s young son Christopher Woolf (who he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang) was “the best big brother” to the new baby.

Beatrice and Edo began their third anniversary weekend at Wimbledon on Friday, where they watched the elite tennis tournament from the front row of the Royal Box. Like many royal couples, it’s become a tradition for the parents to attend the Grand Slam championship together, and the day date marked their third year going in a row.

On Monday, Edo celebrated three years of marriage with Princess Beatrice in a thoughtful tribute on Instagram — including previously unseen wedding photos.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Kick Off Anniversary Weekend with Wimbledon Date

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," he captioned the Instagram carousel, which began with a picture of the princess at Royal Ascot this year. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

Edo also shared two shots that appear to be from their wedding day in 2020. One was a snap of Beatrice’s hand — wedding ring on display! — holding her bouquet, and the other was a closeup of the floral arrangement that decorated the Royal Chapel of All Saints.

In an iconic royal rewear, Princess Beatrice got married in a gown from Queen Elizabeth’s closet. The vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell was first worn by the late Queen in 1961. Queen Elizabeth wore the vintage ivory gown on at least three occasions in the 1960s.

For her walk down the aisle, Beatrice chose one of the most special sparklers of all — the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

