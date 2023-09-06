Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have something special to celebrate!

On Wednesday, Edo shared the happy news on Instagram that his younger brother Alby is engaged. The property developer posted a smiling selfie of his sibling with his fiancée along with a heartfelt tribute.

“🌟 So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! 💍 Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! ❤️,” Edo captioned the snap. While Alby and Chelsea posed before a bridge, no engagement ring was on display.

According to Tatler, Alby is connected to the royal family in more ways than one. Princess Beatrice’s brother-in-law, whose full name is Albemarle Shale, is also the godson of her mother, Sarah Ferguson. Alby is the son of Nikki Williams-Ellis and her second husband, the late Christopher Shale.

Christopher was a “close friend” of the Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, and attended her royal wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986, Tatler said.

He made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011, which Fergie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice attended. Edo even reportedly named his young son Christopher Woolf (who he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang) in his late stepfather’s honor.

While Edo’s Instagram feed is mostly filled with dreamy designs from his company Banda Property, he also uses it to mark milestones with his wife. When Beatrice and Edo celebrated three years of marriage on July 17, he shared a thoughtful tribute on Instagram and previously unseen wedding photos.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," he captioned the Instagram carousel, which began with a picture of the princess at Royal Ascot this year. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Royal Ascot in June. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Edo also shared two shots that appear to be from their wedding day in 2020. One was a snap of Beatrice’s hand — wedding ring on display! — holding her bouquet, and the other was a closeup of the floral arrangement that decorated the Royal Chapel of All Saints.

Prince Andrew and Fergie’s eldest daughter, 35, married the property developer in a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge on July 17, 2020. The couple announced their engagement in September 2019, about a year after news of their relationship surfaced. They intended to wed in May 2020 but pushed back the plan after the pandemic began and said “I do” in a small wedding that heeded government safety guidelines amid the public health crisis. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among the 20 loved ones in attendance.

Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi on their July 2020 wedding day. Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

About a year later, Princess Beatrice and Edo welcomed their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021 and said Christopher Woolf (who is affectionately nicknamed Wolfie) was “the best big brother” to the new baby.

With Alby and Chelsea’s wedding now on the family calendar, Sienna and Wolife may star in the party! In July, the Daily Mail reported that Sienna served as a flower girl and Wolfie acted as a page boy at the wedding of Nikki’s stepdaughter Phoebe Williams-Ellis and Raoul de Lantsheer, which Beatrice and Edo attended.

While the nuptials likely marked Sienna’s debut in the darling role, Wolfie has stepped into the spotlight for a wedding before. Edo’s son took on the role of the best man and page boy when his dad married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter three years ago.

As the first anniversary of the Queen’s death approaches on Sept. 8, the royal family is still adjusting to life without their matriarch.

PEOPLE Magazine, Sept. 18, 2023 issue.

King Charles and Queen Camilla kept his mother's tradition of spending the late summer at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth spent her final weeks and died last year. While a former palace staffer describes the royal residence as having a chance to "leave your crown on the gatepost and put your raincoat on," there's no doubt that the King, Queen and other members of the royal family visiting the estate — including Prince William and Kate Middleton — have bittersweet feeling about this return to the Scottish Highlands.

Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie reportedly visited Balmoral Castle in late August with their families, and their dad, Prince Andrew, was photographed driving to church with William and Kate on August 27.