Princess Beatrice's Friend Reveals Herself as Godmother to Royal's Daughter Sienna

Gabriela Peacock also named Princess Beatrice as a godmother to her daughter

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 10:59 AM
Princess Beatrice of York attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Princess Beatrice. Photo:

 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Beatrice chose a close friend as godmother to her daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.

Gabriela Peacock, a nutritionist and longtime pal to Princess Beatrice, revealed in an interview with Hello! magazine that she is a godparent to Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Sienna, who was born on Sept. 18, 2021.

"We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice," Gabriela told the outlet about moving to the Cotswolds, where Princess Beatrice and her husband have a home. "It's easier to move out of London when you have some of your besties moving with you. I'm looking forward to it because, as well as everything else, it's really important to de-stress and be happy and content with what you do."

RELATED: Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna

Princess Beatrice was already a godmother to Peacock's 6-year-old daughter, Iris. Peacock, who is also a mom to 12-year-old daughter Maia and Iris' twin brother Caspar, previously shared a photo of "godmothers bonding time" with Iris and Beatrice on her Instagram page.

Princess Beatrice and Gabriela Peacock
Princess Beatrice and Gabriela Peacock.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In the U.K., children traditionally have multiple godmothers and godfathers. "Every child should have at least three godparents, two of the same sex and at least one of the opposite sex to your child. Although there is no official maximum number of godparents, three or four is usual," according to the Church of England.

Princess Beatrice's cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton choose many godparents for each of their children: Prince George has seven godmothers and godfathers (including William's cousin Zara), Princess Charlotte has five godparents and Prince Louis has six godparents.

While some members of the royal family have revealed their children's godparents with the world, others have decided to keep the identities private.

Peacock, who previously worked with Queen Elizabeth's physician Sir Tim Evans, helped Princess Beatrice feel happy and healthy ahead of the royal's 2020 wedding, which was a scaled-down affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She looked absolutely stunning, and I am so happy for her and Edo,” Peacock told PEOPLE. "They are the perfect match and are so in love. I'm delighted for her."

The nutritionist added, "She is one of my very close friends and of course, I love the fact that as a nutritionist I can help my friends and clients."

Princess Beatrice dâYork and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Luc Castel/Getty

While Princess Beatrice has largely kept her daughter out of the spotlight, Sienna recently made an appearance on her aunt Princess Eugenie's Instagram page. To celebrate Earth Day, Eugenie posted an adorable snap of her son, August, with cousin Sienna at a zoo exhibit featuring penguins.

Sienna will soon have another cousin to play with — Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are currently expecting their second child.

