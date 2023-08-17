Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a 'Fairy Picnic' with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie

The Duchess of York has previously said that Sienna is Beatrice's "mini me"

Published on August 17, 2023
Sarah Ferguson is keeping the party going for Princess Beatrice’s birthday!

The Duchess of York, 63, revealed the whimsical way she celebrated the occasion with her eldest daughter and 1-year-old granddaughter Sienna on the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah — with a “fairy picnic.”

The Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, spoke about the garden party while catching up with her co-host Sarah Thomson on Wednesday's episode. Princess Beatrice turned 35 on Aug. 8, and Fergie said she set up a fairy hunt and picnic for Beatrice’s daughter (who she shares with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi) to enjoy.

"I hid many different fairies in the garden, and I sent Sienna on a fairytale hunt to find the fairies with wings on. She lasted with the wings on for quite a while before Beatrice and I put the wings on,” she explained. “And then we had a fairy picnic once she'd found the fairies, and that was a magical day for Beatrice's birthday."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The author of the Little Red children’s book series added that they went all-out to embrace the game.

"I seriously was making Sienna understand there were fairies that are living in the oak tree in the garden, so she had to go and find the little door to the fairy department store, which is the oak tree,” she said. “Of course, that's my next book I've just started writing, about the department store with the Sluggington Smyths, which are a slug family.”

The fairy picnic might have been the icing on the cake of the festivities Fergie organized for Beatrice’s birthday. On last week’s episode of Tea Talks, the Duchess of York revealed that she babysat Sienna while Beatrice and Edo went away, mentioning that she and her only granddaughter blew up balloons and baked cupcakes to prep.

“She's the controller of Granny and Grandpa right now, I can certainly tell you that,” Fergie joked about Sienna’s hold over her and Prince Andrew. 

“When I am following her, it looks just like Beatrice… it's taken me right back to following Beatrice around. It's literally mini-me,” she said of Sienna and the elaborate train game they played at Royal Lodge.

"We've had an extraordinary time, I’m very glad that Beatrice and Edo got some time alone as well, so it's been extraordinary to be Gee-Gee," she added.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage, are also parents to Princess Eugenie and grandparents to her two sons with husband Jack Brooksbank: 2-year-old August and 2-month-old Ernest.

The author of A Most Intriguing Lady celebrated Princess Beatrice for her birthday with a thoughtful tribute on Instagram, posting two throwback photos of them together with the caption, 'You'll always be my girl."

The Duchess of York might break out the fairy wings and decorations again next month for another special occasion — Sienna’s second birthday! Princess Beatrice’s daughter turns 2 on Sept. 18.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2018 in Ascot, England.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

A little over a year after they tied the knot in July 2020, Princess Beatrice and Edo welcomed their first child together. The property developer is also dad to young son Christopher Woolf (who is affectionately known as Wolfie) with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

When the couple announced Sienna’s name a few weeks later along with a shot of her footprints, they added that Wolfie was already “the best big brother” to the new baby.

