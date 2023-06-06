Princess Beatrice Attended the Royal Wedding in Jordan with a Big Secret

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, joined her cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

A handout picture from the Jordanian Royal Palace shows, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania (L) welcoming Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, during a royal ceremony at the Zahran Palace in Amman
Princess Beatrice knows how to keep a secret!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif in Jordan last Thursday, but kept mum about a very big event in her family: a brand-new addition!

Just two days before the dazzling wedding in Amman, Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the newest member of the British royal family arrived on May 30 — just 48 hours before the grand celebration in Jordan.

The news was kept quiet for almost a week, with Buckingham Palace sharing their statement confirming the birth on Monday, nearly a week after Ernest's big debut. Princess Eugenie, 33, also shared photos of her second son on Instagram after the news broke.

Princess beatrice attended the jordan royal wedding with a big secret

Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock; Princess Beatrice Instagram

Princess Eugenie also shared a sweet photo of her first son, August, cradling the newborn’s head and revealed the origin of the newest royal's name.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Buckingham Palace first announced Princess Eugenie's pregnancy with a statement in January.

But becoming an aunt again wasn't the only reason Princess Beatrice was glowing at the royal wedding in Jordan. The royal, 34, wore her mother Sarah Ferguson's York tiara for the first time at the celebration's glamorous evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The sparkling headpiece was bought by Queen Elizabeth for her mother and worn by Fergie at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew. The Duchess of York would go on to wear the accessory through the years for white-tie events.

For the wedding banquet, Princess Beatrice paired the famed tiara with a blush-pink gown by Reem Acra, which boasted flared sleeves and gold embellishments.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is getting married today
Princess Beatrice at the royal wedding in Jordan.

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

It was only the second time Princess Beatrice has worn a tiara in public, as she is not a working royal and therefore does not generally attend formal events such as state visit banquets, where tiaras are usually worn.

The first time she wore a tiara, like many British women of the royal family, was at her July 2020 wedding, where Beatrice sparkled in the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. It was the same headpiece worn by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her own royal wedding to Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice and Edo, as her husband is known, made a surprise appearance earlier in the day at the Islamic marriage ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and the newly-titled Princess Rajwa at Zahran Palace.

The couple held hands as they made their way through the gardens to the ceremony, with Princess Beatrice sporting a light blue maxi dress and Edo matching in a blue tie.

Princess Beatrice (daughter of Prince Andrew) attends Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding

Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock 

Also in attendance at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa were Princess Beatrice's cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales stepped out in her go-to headpiece for the evening banquet: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

It was a significant tiara moment for Kate as well, as the wedding marked the first time she’s worn a tiara outside of the U.K.

