Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson Share Rare Photos of Princess Beatrice to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday

“Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl,” the Duchess of York wrote in her eldest daughter’s honor

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on August 9, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice 05 14 16
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice attend a wedding in 2016. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice was showered in well wishes on her 35th birthday!

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter turned 35 on Tuesday and received shout-outs on social media from her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and her sister, Princess Eugenie. While Princess Beatrice doesn’t maintain a regularly updated public social media presence, her mom and younger sister do, and they traditionally post Instagram tributes — often with throwback photos! — for her birthday each year.

The Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, lead the charge by sharing two old photos with her eldest daughter. Fergie shares her kids with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who she was married to from 1986 to 1996.

“Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl. <3,” the author of A Most Intriguing Lady captioned the snaps on Instagram. The first showed a teenage Beatrice and Fergie leaning in for a close chat at the 2004 Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup Finals — the sun shining on their shared red hair!

Princess Beatrice Sarah Ferguson birthday wishes 08 08 23 - pic taken 07 18 04
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo - Gold Cup Final in 2004.

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Meanwhile, the second was a childhood classic. The photo showed the Duchess of York driving a convertible at the 1996 Charity Golf Tournament in aid of Motor Neurone disease with a young Beatrice in the backseat, both twinning in sunglasses.

Sarah Ferguson Princess Beatrice
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice in an undated photo Fergie shared to Instagram.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, 33, posted a tribute for her sister a few hours later, using two never-before-seen photos from an outdoor adventure.

“Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much xx,” Eugenie captioned the carousel. The sisters bundled up and smiled before a body water in the first shot and giggled in the second — Princess Beatrice’s glittering engagement ring on display!

Prince Andrew and Fergie’s eldest daughter married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 about a year and a half after news of their relationship surfaced. The couple welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021, and are also parents to Edo’s young son Christopher Woolf (a.k.a. Wolfie), who he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

Princess Beatrice birthday wishes from sister Eugenie 08 08 23
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in an undated photo Eugenie shared to Instagram.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Last year, Edo shared a sweet message to Instagram along with a smiling shot of Beatrice in honor of her 34th birthday.

“You are the world's best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling. ❤️ 8,” he wrote.

Though Princess Beatrice marked her birthday privately as she has in the past, she and her husband are having a very social summer. The couple was out and about for much of June and July, from attending Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s royal wedding to the Royal Ascot and Wimbledon plus date nights in London and a trip to Saint-Tropez.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen at The Twenty Two Hotel for a dinner hosted by the hotel owner Jamie Reuben
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen at The Twenty Two Hotel in London in July 2023.

TheImageDirect.com

France is a special place for Beatrice and Edo, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary on July 17. After they tied the knot, a source told PEOPLE that the newlyweds were on a "small honeymoon in France" with a "longer, more luxurious honeymoon" planned.

