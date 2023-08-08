Happy Birthday, Princess Beatrice! How the Royal Is Living Her Best Life This Summer

Princess Beatrice is ringing in a special royal occasion — her birthday!

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter turned 35 on Tuesday and is marking the milestone privately as she has in the past. Unlike her mother, sister Princess Eugenie and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice doesn’t maintain a regularly updated public social media presence, but she is likely celebrating with loved ones around her. The royal shares daughter Sienna, 2 next month, with Edo, who is also dad to young son Christopher Woolf with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

Princess Beatrice’s private birthday celebrations might be the icing on the cake of a fun summer. The princess and her husband have had a packed social calendar, and the festivities began with a royal wedding.

On June 1, the couple stepped out in Jordan for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein to Rajwa Alseif (who is now styled as Princess Rajwa), which Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended. Beatrice sparkled in her second-ever tiara moment for the evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace wearing the York tiara. Her mother, the Duchess of York, later said on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah it made her “very proud” to see her glitter in the headpiece she wore to marry Prince Andrew in 1986.

A few weeks later, Princess Beatrice and Edo made their Royal Ascot debut of the year on June 20, entering the event with the Prince and Princess of Wales on June 23. The couples traveled by carriage in the Royal Procession, and Beatrice and Edo were seen eagerly cheering on the horse races from the royal box.

On July 11, the parents stepped out for dinner in London at The Twenty Two Hotel in Grosvenor Square and left hand in hand.

That Friday, the pair made their first outing of the year at Wimbledon in the front row of the Royal Box — which kicked off their anniversary weekend — and went out again that night to Oswald’s, a private member’s club in London.



Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and her husband celebrated three years of marriage on July 17, and the property developer posted a thoughtful tribute in her honor with some previously unseen wedding photos.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," Edo captioned the Instagram carousel, which began with a picture of the princess at Royal Ascot this year. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

Edo also shared two shots that appear to be from their July 17, 2020 wedding day. One was a snap of Princess Beatrice’s hand — wedding ring on display! — holding her bouquet, and the other was a closeup of the floral arrangement that decorated the Royal Chapel of All Saints. About a year and a half after news of their relationship surfaced, the couple quietly tied the knot after pushing back their plan to wed in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The small, private ceremony heeded government safety guidelines amid the public health crisis, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among the guests in attendance.

A few days after their third anniversary, Princess Beatrice and Edo were spotted out and about in Saint-Tropez, France. The two walked around the harbor near hotspot restaurant Club 55 on July 27 and shared a sweet hug while they waited for a boat.

France is a special place for the couple. Following their 2020 wedding, a source told PEOPLE that the newlyweds were on a "small honeymoon in France" with a "longer, more luxurious honeymoon" planned.