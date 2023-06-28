Princess Anne Shouts Out Daughter Zara's Equestrian Success as She Opens Competition in Germany

Princess Anne is one proud horse show mom!

On Wednesday, the Princess Royal, 72, traveled to Germany to open the CHIO Equestrian Festival in Aachen. King Charles’ only sister received a warm welcome when she entered the arena — in a familiar city! Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall (née Phillips) became the Eventing World Champion when she won individual gold and team silver at the 2006 FEI World Equestrian Games in Aachen, and the royal shouted out her daughter’s accomplishments in a brief speech.

"It really is a pleasure to be back in Aachen this evening. It was, of course, a more tense situation the last time I was here, watching my daughter compete in her final show jumping round before becoming world champion,” she said on stage, according to Hello!.

"This is a lot easier," she joked, before formally opening the festival in German.

RELATED: Zara Tindall Talks Horses, Riding and Shared Family Passion: 'There's Always Horse Conversation' (Exclusive)

Princess Anne was there when Zara won 17 years ago, and later had the honor of presenting her medal when she won silver with Team Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics in the discipline of three-day eventing. Princess Anne serves as President of the British Olympic Association, and is the former president of the FEI, the international governing body of equestrian sports. She and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, an Olympic gold medalist and World Champion-winning rider, undoubtedly inspired their daughter’s passion for the horse sports!

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s daughter became the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics when she rode in the three-day event at the Montreal Games in 1976, and Zara recently told PEOPLE that her mother remains involved in the horse world today.

Zara Tindall and Princess Anne at the FEI World Equestrian Games in Aachen in 2006. JOCHEN LUEBKE/DDP/AFP via Getty

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," the pro rider exclusively told PEOPLE at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event in April.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Anne recently trotted into the spotlight when she horseback rode in a royal procession on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day. The Princess Royal participated in the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting." The prestigious position, which Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

Zara Tindall at the FEI World Equestrian Games in Aachen in 2006. JOCHEN LUEBKE/DDP/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)



The Princess Royal impressively led 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London, directly following behind King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, as they rode in the Gold State Coach as they made their way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. She was the only member of the royal family to saddle up for the historic parade.

In an interview with CBC News that aired before the big day, Anne joked about the perks of the unique role.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback on King Charles' coronation day. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," she explained. "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."