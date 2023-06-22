Princess Anne made a style statement at the 2023 Royal Ascot.

The Princess Royal, 72, attended the second day of the week-long racing event dressed in a light blue pleated A-line dress paired with a white jacket, gloves, peach-colored heels and a matching wide-brimmed hat.

The outfit of choice was a sustainable one for the British royal, who previously wore the look back in 1978 when she welcomed the president of Botswana to Buckingham Palace alongside her mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Anne also pulled the dress out of her royal closet in July 2022 for a visit to the Brompton Cemetery.

Zara Tindall and Princess Anne attend Royal Ascot in June 2023. Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter has had a longstanding love for sustainable fashion and is known to wear her favorite pieces over and over again. When asked why she chooses to recycle outfits in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, she quipped, "Because I'm quite mean."

"I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that's more fun," she explained. "It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn't forget we've got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job."

And when it comes to style, Princess Anne often takes a practical approach. When she was asked to participate in her brother King Charles' coronation procession in her role as Gold Stick in Waiting, Anne quipped that there was a perk to agreeing to the job: "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Queen Camilla attends Royal Ascot in June 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Many royal family members have attended this year's Royal Ascot horse races, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Margaret's two children.

Queen Camilla, 75, also opted for a sustainable fashion choice at the annual event. For her appearance on Wednesday, she wore the same pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine that she wore at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 2018 royal wedding.

While she opted to keep the three-strand pearl necklace with a pink centerpiece stone that she previously wore with the outfit, she changed up her headwear by wearing a beige hat by Philip Treacy.

