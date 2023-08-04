Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Trials — Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!

Princess Anne and her family are in horse show mode!

On Friday, the Princess Royal attended the first day of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, England with her daughter, Zara Tindall. The three-day competition is truly a family affair — not only is it hosted on the estate of Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park home, but her son, Peter Phillips, and ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, are running things behind the scenes! Peter, 45, is the event director, while Captain Mark — a decorated Olympic equestrian, like his daughter! — is the course designer.

Zara, 42, and Anne, 72, were seen closely chatting in their riding gear, and Zara rode dressage on her gray gelding Classicals Euro Star (a.k.a. Casper).

Elsewhere at the event, Zara's 9-year-old daughter, Mia, laughed at a picnic table with her cousin Savannah Phillips, 12.

A mom of three, Zara shares daughters Mia and Lena, 5, and son Lucas, 2, with husband Mike Tindall, who are frequent fixtures at her riding competitions. The pro rider exclusively told PEOPLE this spring that the passion might be passed down to the next generation, mentioning that "both my nieces ride, and they're really into it at the moment." Peter shares daughters Savannah and Isla, 11, with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.

Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. James Whatling / MEGA

Captain Mark and Princess Anne founded the Festival of British Eventing in 1983, and the prestigious competition is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary year. In an interview with ITV News released Thursday, Mark said they created the competition to “put something back into the sport we both enjoyed.” Peter and Zara’s parents both rode to the international championship level, competed for Team Great Britain in the Olympics and remain involved in the horse world today.

“I don't remember a summer without the horse trials growing up. I think we've pretty much done every job on the job list under the sun for the festival,” Peter joked to ITV. “It's always been a major part of our lives.”



From an equestrian perspective, Zara admitted that competing on her home turf comes with its own unique set of challenges!

"I really don't like competing at home," she laughed. "I have massive fear I'm going to go the wrong way.”

Zara Tindall competes on Classicals Euro Star on the first day of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. James Whatling / MEGA

Exclusively speaking to PEOPLE at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event before King Charles’ coronation day in May, Zara said her happiest family memories around horses are all about that bond. A love of horses has run in the royal family for generations, and their late matriarch Queen Elizabeth was a great horsewoman like her only daughter and eldest granddaughter.

"I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport," Zara told PEOPLE. "Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."



Zara Tindall and one of her horses. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

From animal care to competitions and everyday training, equestrians always have much to discuss! Luckily, her parents are always there to offer a word of advice.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," Zara tells PEOPLE of the bond she and her mom share.

