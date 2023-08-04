Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Trials — Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!

Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 10:34AM EDT
Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Show â Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!
Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Mia Tindall at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Photo:

James Whatling / MEGA 

Princess Anne and her family are in horse show mode!

On Friday, the Princess Royal attended the first day of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, England with her daughter, Zara Tindall. The three-day competition is truly a family affair — not only is it hosted on the estate of Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park home, but her son, Peter Phillips, and ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, are running things behind the scenes! Peter, 45, is the event director, while Captain Mark — a decorated Olympic equestrian, like his daughter! — is the course designer.

Zara, 42, and Anne, 72, were seen closely chatting in their riding gear, and Zara rode dressage on her gray gelding Classicals Euro Star (a.k.a. Casper).

Elsewhere at the event, Zara's 9-year-old daughter, Mia, laughed at a picnic table with her cousin Savannah Phillips, 12.

A mom of three, Zara shares daughters Mia and Lena, 5, and son Lucas, 2, with husband Mike Tindall, who are frequent fixtures at her riding competitions. The pro rider exclusively told PEOPLE this spring that the passion might be passed down to the next generation, mentioning that "both my nieces ride, and they're really into it at the moment." Peter shares daughters Savannah and Isla, 11, with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.

Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Show â Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!
Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

James Whatling / MEGA 

Captain Mark and Princess Anne founded the Festival of British Eventing in 1983, and the prestigious competition is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary year. In an interview with ITV News released Thursday, Mark said they created the competition to “put something back into the sport we both enjoyed.” Peter and Zara’s parents both rode to the international championship level, competed for Team Great Britain in the Olympics and remain involved in the horse world today.

“I don't remember a summer without the horse trials growing up. I think we've pretty much done every job on the job list under the sun for the festival,” Peter joked to ITV. “It's always been a major part of our lives.”

From an equestrian perspective, Zara admitted that competing on her home turf comes with its own unique set of challenges!

"I really don't like competing at home," she laughed. "I have massive fear I'm going to go the wrong way.”

Princess Anne Supports Daughter Zara Tindall at Horse Show â Where Mia Looks More Grown Up Than Ever!
Zara Tindall competes on Classicals Euro Star on the first day of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

James Whatling / MEGA

Exclusively speaking to PEOPLE at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event before King Charles’ coronation day in May, Zara said her happiest family memories around horses are all about that bond. A love of horses has run in the royal family for generations, and their late matriarch Queen Elizabeth was a great horsewoman like her only daughter and eldest granddaughter.

"I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport," Zara told PEOPLE. "Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

zara tindall
Zara Tindall and one of her horses. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

From animal care to competitions and everyday training, equestrians always have much to discuss! Luckily, her parents are always there to offer a word of advice.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," Zara tells PEOPLE of the bond she and her mom share.

zara tindall, princess anne
Princess Anne and Zara Tindall at an equestrian event. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Related Articles
James Middleton
Kate Middleton's Brother James Changes Name of Business for Emotional Reason
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations for the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Dinner at Montecito Hot Spot Ahead of the Duchess' Birthday
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's Birthday Connection with Another Royal That Charmed King Charles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her 42nd Birthday with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Rhyming Names She Calls Her Breasts Following Mastectomy
Sara Parker Bowles Says Queen Camilla Is a âReally Hands Onâ Grandmother: 'She Wants to Know Everything'
Queen Camilla Is a 'Really Hands-On' Granny, Says Daughter-in-Law: 'She Wants to Know Everything'
Roger Federer of Switzerland with Her Royal Highness, Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Centre Court's Royal Box during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Roger Federer Says Sitting with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon Was 'So Fun': 'I Know Her Quite Well'
Catherine, Princess of Wales applauds the players at the trophy presentation after the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023, in London, England
Hear Kate Middleton Sing a Heartfelt Solo in Viral Throwback Video from School Production
King Charles III officially opens 8 Doors Distillery,
King Charles Sports a Kilt — and Tries a Drink! — at Whisky Distillery in Scotland
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responsible tech vid
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Why Archie and Lilibet Will Be 'Grateful' in New Video
King Felipe of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain, Queen Letiza of Spain and Princess Leonor of Spain visit Los Jardines de la Alfabia gardens in Bunyola
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Are All Smiles on a Sunny Summer Vacation with Daughters
Count Nikolai of Denmark Shares Photos of 'Last Days in Europe' Find Out Where He's Heading
Count Nikolai of Denmark Shares Photos of His 'Last Days in Europe' — Find Out Where He's Heading
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Reveals Whether She's the 'Strict' Parent Compared to Prince William
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England.
What Happens to Queen Camilla If King Charles Dies? All About the Royal Role She Would Step Into
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Is Not Parting Ways with Travalyst Despite Reports: 'His Role Has Not Changed’
Queen Elizabeth statue Hywel Pratley July 1968 garter
Queen Elizabeth's Special Bond with Her Famous Corgis Will Be Immortalized in New Statue