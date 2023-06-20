Prince William Returns to the Lionesses' Den with England Soccer Team Visit — and Surprises Coach!

The Prince of Wales met with the England women's soccer team before the FIFA World Cup

By Simon Perry
Published on June 20, 2023
Prince William, Prince of Wales and President of The Football Association, poses with the England team during a visit to England Women's team to wish them luck ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Prince William. Photo:

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William is back in his element — hanging out with soccer players.

The football fan spent Tuesday with the England women's squad — nicknamed "the Lionesses" — as they prepared for the FIFA World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand. 

The Prince of Wales, who celebrates his 41st birthday on Wednesday, visited the training camp at St. George’s Park in the English Midlands to wish them luck before the big tournament kicks off in exactly one month.

Prince William — who is president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association — also had a surprise in store for head coach Sarina Wiegman! William presented Wiegman with her honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal. The coach received the recognition in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List for services to the sport.

England's Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman (L), poses after receiving the medal for Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) from Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales
Prince William, Sarina Wiegman.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Because Wiegman is a Dutch citizen, the distribution of such honors is usually coordinated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the U.K. However, Prince William wanted to personally present the medal while meeting the team today, Kensington Palace said.

The Prince of Wales also spent time with other staff and players, including those with tournament experience and those who will be competing in their first World Cup.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to England Women's team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Prince William.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Almost exactly a year ago as the women prepared for the Euro finals, William also made a visit and returned home with gifts for his children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5: team jerseys with their names across the back and a number corresponding with their age.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to England Women's team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Prince William.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Then, Prince William proudly told the women that Princess Charlotte wanted him to pass it along that she is a gifted goalkeeper.

As the team reached the final in last year's competition, Prince William and Prince Charlotte recorded a fun good luck message which was posted to social media. "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition, and we're rooting for you all the way!' Willam said before his daughter added, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

The caption on the post read, "Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we're all cheering for you!" And it seemed to have the desired effect, as they won against Germany.


In this year's tournament, England will face Haiti on July 22. Also in their league are Denmark and China.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is running from July 20 to August 20. England are one of 32 nations taking part in the FIFA Women’s World, marking the largest number of nations taking place in the tournament to date.

