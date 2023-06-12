Prince William Debuts Change to His Uniform After Taking Over New Royal Role — Do You See It?

The Prince of Wales led the final run-through for his father King Charles' upcoming birthday parade over the weekend

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Updated on June 12, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Prince William Uniform Change
Prince William. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ;  Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

Prince William's red uniform — which he famously wore on his 2011 wedding day to Kate Middleton — just debuted a significant change.

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales led the final rehearsals for Trooping the Colour, his father King Charles' birthday parade taking place on June 17. The event will mark the first time King Charles will be fêted with a public birthday celebration in his reign, continuing an annual tradition for British monarchs dating back to the 1600s.

Prince William, 40, rode on horseback to carry out the Colonel's review, ensuring the troops were ready for the main event. He wore the Guard of Honour Order complete with a bearskin cap, tunic, garter sash and sword.

Although Prince William has sported his red uniform on a number of occasions over the years, including past Trooping the Colour events, there was a recent change to reflect his new royal role. While the royal previously was the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, he is now the honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards — and his uniform was changed slightly.

Prince William Uniform Change
Prince William.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

On the neckline, the previous symbol of a shamrock for the Irish Guards was replaced with a leek, one of the Welsh Guards' motifs.

In addition, Prince William sported a white and green plume on his bearskin cap for the 2023 Colonel's Review, a change from the St. Patrick's blue plume associated with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards worn in years past.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) takes the salute outside Buckingham Palace after carrying out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade
Prince William.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

There was a shift in titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year. King Charles named his daughter-in-law Princess Kate as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, taking over for her husband. Queen Elizabeth named Prince William as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, just two months before his and Kate's royal wedding, where the groom sported the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William was named the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards, fitting with his title as the Prince of Wales. King Charles confirmed the royal title, the traditional name for the heir to the British throne, for his son just one day after his accession.

Prince William also wore the royal cyphers of both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles on his shoulder for the Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

The royal previously wore the tweak to his uniform during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle last month. According to Hello! magazine, wearing the cyphers signifies Prince William's role as an aide-de-camp to Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. The honorary positions are unpaid and awarded at the discretion of the monarch, the Ministry of Defence said.

Prince William Uniform Change
Prince William.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

On Saturday, Prince William watched as more than 1,500 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division of Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier and Coldstream Guards paraded for inspection during the rehearsal.

However, London's high temperatures posed a problem for the troops. According to BBC News, a band member playing the trombone collapsed during rehearsal.

Prince William personally addressed the harsh weather conditions in a tweet following the run-through.

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W,” he wrote.

The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
Trooping the Colour.

While King Charles was born in November, the British monarch traditionally holds the public celebrations of their birthday in the summer for a practical reason: better weather!

King Charles announced the June 17 date for his first Trooping the Colour back in December, keeping the event around the same time as his mother, Queen Elizabeth, held the parade.

More than 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians will create the stunning display of military precision and fanfare to mark King Charles' birthday, according to Buckingham Palace.

The day will end with a favorite tradition: the royal family gathering on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch armed forces planes perform a flypast.

