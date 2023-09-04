Prince William rules in a new poll gauging the royals' popularity.

William, 41, narrowly edged out his wife Kate Middleton, 41, in a new survey conducted by British polling company YouGov. The poll was released on Monday in the week leading up to the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8.

Researchers have found that 61% of Britons are in favor of the monarchy – down just slightly after the immediate "bounce" of affection that happened following the seismic news of Elizabeth’s death, at age 96, following 70 years on the throne.

William has a favorability ranking of 74%, while Kate is at 72%. Princess Anne – Charles’s 73-year-old sister — comes in third at 73%, YouGov found.

King Charles — who acceded to the throne at the death of his mother on September 8 last year — is seen by 60% of Britons in a positive light.



King Charles at his coronation in May. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 42, landed toward the bottom of the favorability poll — at 31% and 24% respectively. Disgraced Prince Andrew, 63, who was cast out from his frontline royal role following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is viewed positively by only 6%.

Prince Harry in London earlier this year. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The poll finds that there are deep divisions about the monarchy depending on age. Harry and Meghan are much more popular with people under age 30. While 58% of Britons think the monarchy is good for the country, only 30% of those ages 18 to 24 agree. For those older than 65, it is 77%. Furthermore, just 37% of 18 to 24-year-olds want to Britain to remain a monarchy.

The generations are also split on whether the royals represent value for money — with just 34% of 18 to 24-year-olds believing they do, while three-quarters of those older than 65 think the royals are good value.