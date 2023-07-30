Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video

The Prince of Wales received a new title — at least temporarily: chef!

By
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Updated on July 30, 2023 11:04AM EDT
Prince William serves Earthshot Burgers with Sorted Food. Photo:

Sorted Food

Prince William is serving up some very special burgers!

The Prince of Wales, 41, teamed up with the team at Sorted Food, who have over 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube for their environmentally-friendly food solutions and experiments with gadgets, to spotlight the work of three winners of William's Earthshot Prize, culminating in the creation of the plant-based Earthshot Burger.

In the new episode that premiered Sunday on YouTube, Prince William appeared in the Sorted Food kitchen.

"I've brought you some Earthshot bits and pieces," William said, handing off a stack of boxes as Barry Taylor struggled to hold them.

"Don't drop them," the royal quipped before adding, "He does need to go to the gym."

Explaining his environmental project, Prince William said, "I don't know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it's an initiative I started about two years ago now although it's been about four years in the making — I had hair when it started."

"It's designed as an environmental prize tackling the world's greatest environmental problems," he added.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Ignite the Earthshot Prize! Peek Behind the Scenes with Backstage Photos

He challenged the Sorted Food crew to come up with a dish using vegetables like the ones grown in Indian start-up Kheyti's Greenhouse-in-a-box, Kenyan entrepreneur Charlot Magayi's Mukuru Clean Stoves and U.K.-based company Notpla's natural and biodegradable food packaging made from seaweed and plant extracts.

After coming up with the Earthshot Burger, Prince William joined the guys in a food truck to serve up the dish — much to the surprise of their customers!

"Can we have four Earthshot Burgers please, chef?" Jamie Spafford said before Prince William turned around to reveal himself.

"Coming right up," the royal replied as the guests' jaws dropped.

"Yeah, that's Prince William," Spafford joked.

One of the guests said, "I was shellshocked — like, I froze." Another commented, "Of all the things I was expecting, it was not that."

In addition to customers commenting on the importance of environmentally-friendly food and packaging, the plant-based burger received rave reviews.

Prince William and Sorted Food serve up the Earthshot Burger.

Sorted Food

Spafford said in a statement, "Working with The Earthshot Prize is a dream come true as it means we can use our platform to help shine a light on the people doing amazing things to help make a positive impact on our world. The Sorted Food mission is to bring joy to people through food and make a true difference to the world around us, and we know our community will be inspired to see and support the incredible work that The Earthshot Prize is doing to help people and the environment."

“Being joined at our studio and in the food truck by Prince William was a real 'pinch me' moment — hearing him explain how passionate he is about helping the planet and what The Earthshot Prize is doing was incredibly inspiring, and has already given us a lot of ideas for future projects to work on with our community."

The recipe for the Earthshot Burger is available on Sorted Food’s Sidekick Recipe App.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards in Boston. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, with plans to award the prizes until 2030. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London in October 2021, followed by a glittering second cycle in Boston late last year.

RELATED: My Brush with Royalty! What Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Was Like Behind the Scenes

The Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize will hold their third annual awards show in Singapore on November 7. Five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help scale their environmental solutions.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, exclusively told PEOPLE, "I think he and we are all very excited to be in Asia. We think it's a real opportunity to spotlight what countries around the region are doing, what people are doing," Jones tells PEOPLE of spotlighting optimism in Singapore and Southeast Asia. With just six months to go, she adds that the Prince of Wales "doesn't stay still. His ambition continues to grow, and rightly so. The focus is still completely, 'What are we doing to impact? What is our impact? How do we scale our impact? How can we go faster?' "

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak with William Hague, Christiana Figueres, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and footballer Dani Alves during the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William at the 2021 Earthshot Prize awards. Alberto Pezzali/WPA Pool/Getty

In September, Prince William will head to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

