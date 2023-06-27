Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast

The Prince of Wales visited Northern Ireland to raise awareness of his Homewards homelessness project Tuesday

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 06:28AM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William launches Homewards in Belfast, Northern Ireland . Photo:

Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William is taking things in his stride.

The Prince of Wales, 41, embarked on an impromptu royal walkabout while visiting Northern Ireland for his Homewards homelessness project Tuesday.

Dressed in a light jacket and dark pants, William walked across the street to shake hands and hug locals after he visited the East Belfast Mission, which provides a range of homeless support across all communities in the Northern Ireland capital.

It was the latest stop in his tour for the project, which kicked off Monday with three stops around England and Wales. The initiative will provide $3.8 million to six different locations as seed money for an ambitious plan to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

During the first stop, in Lambeth, London, on Monday William laid out his hopes for the five-year plan which will see six places acting as pilots for locally-based solutions to the issue.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William in Belfast, Northern Ireland for his Homewards project.

Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

"Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact. This will inspire belief throughout the U.K. — and beyond — that homelessness can be ended for good," said William, while praising the already "strong tradition of collaboration" between local authorities and both the charity sector and private business in the U.K.

Later, in Newport, Wales he teamed up with former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner at a school to discuss the theme of prevention and the need to teach kids about the issue of homelessness.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William during his meeting at East Belfast Mission, Northern Ireland.

Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

At a nearby housing project, William also met residents including Mo Kharif, 50.

“No one else in his position is doing this or thinking about this. I watched on the news at breakfast and they were talking about it,” Kharif told PEOPLE. “Even his history when he was visiting a homeless place. In that moment I remember it, I was in Libya. I didn’t dream of coming over to the U.K.  and then meeting him. I never think of that.”

William is set to visit two more locations on Tuesday to complete his tour of the six areas chosen for support by Homewards.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images
Related Articles
September 11: Prince Christian of Denmark arrives at the Royal yaught Dannebrog for a lunch during the 50 years anniversary of Her Queen Margrethe II of Denmark accession to the throne at on September 10, 2022
Prince Christian of Denmark Turns Down Government Funding He's Entitled to at Age 18
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice attend Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2015 in New York City
Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Spent 18th Birthdays Visiting Teen Cancer Units
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Geri Halliwell are seen discussing ambition for Homewards
Prince William Teams Up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Homelessness Project Launch
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London
Prince William Reveals New Project to 'Finally End Homelessness' with U.K. Tour
Kate Middleton and Roger Feder Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls in New Video: Watch
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Windsor UK. Prince William meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards - a five-year programme to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness in the UK
How Prince William's Mission to End Homelessness Was 'Inspired' by Mother Princess Diana
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Royal Ascot Outfit Yet — from Her Wedding Gown Designer!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut as Prince and Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderfu
Princess Diana's Original Black Sheep Sweater Is Going Up for Auction: All About the Rare Sale
Princess Anne in 2023 and 1978
Princess Anne's Latest Royal Rewear Was 45 Years in the Making! See the Side-by-Side
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the trophy presentation after Desert Hero wins the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023
Was Queen Camilla Wearing a Lucky Charm from Queen Elizabeth When Horse Won at Royal Ascot?
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad! Â 
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad!