Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast

Prince William is taking things in his stride.

The Prince of Wales, 41, embarked on an impromptu royal walkabout while visiting Northern Ireland for his Homewards homelessness project Tuesday.

Dressed in a light jacket and dark pants, William walked across the street to shake hands and hug locals after he visited the East Belfast Mission, which provides a range of homeless support across all communities in the Northern Ireland capital.

It was the latest stop in his tour for the project, which kicked off Monday with three stops around England and Wales. The initiative will provide $3.8 million to six different locations as seed money for an ambitious plan to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated.

During the first stop, in Lambeth, London, on Monday William laid out his hopes for the five-year plan which will see six places acting as pilots for locally-based solutions to the issue.



Prince William in Belfast, Northern Ireland for his Homewards project. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

"Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact. This will inspire belief throughout the U.K. — and beyond — that homelessness can be ended for good," said William, while praising the already "strong tradition of collaboration" between local authorities and both the charity sector and private business in the U.K.

Later, in Newport, Wales he teamed up with former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner at a school to discuss the theme of prevention and the need to teach kids about the issue of homelessness.



Prince William during his meeting at East Belfast Mission, Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

At a nearby housing project, William also met residents including Mo Kharif, 50.

“No one else in his position is doing this or thinking about this. I watched on the news at breakfast and they were talking about it,” Kharif told PEOPLE. “Even his history when he was visiting a homeless place. In that moment I remember it, I was in Libya. I didn’t dream of coming over to the U.K. and then meeting him. I never think of that.”

William is set to visit two more locations on Tuesday to complete his tour of the six areas chosen for support by Homewards.

