Prince William Attends Documentary Screening on Close Cause with Surprise Royal Guest: His Aunt Sophie!

Prince William teamed up with his aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh to highlight an important cause.

On Tuesday evening, the Prince of Wales attended The Royal Foundation’s screening of Rhino Man hosted by United for Wildlife at Battersea Power Station. The documentary depicts the training of wildlife rangers and covers the dangers that they face.

And Prince William, who turns 41 this month, brought along a surprise guest: his aunt Sophie.

Kensington Palace said Prince Edward's wife, who herself has a strong interest in wildlife protection, was "delighted to join the Prince of Wales at the event this evening to show her support for United for Wildlife."

The film features Anton Mzimba, a South African ranger who was murdered by wildlife traffickers in July 2022. Prince William, who connected with Mzimba months before his death, met his sister ahead of watching the film.

Prince William said at the event: “The murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that all rangers face around the world protecting the natural world from the international criminal organizations that seek to profit illegally from wildlife, and I’m proud to see his life and legacy recognized in Rhino Man."



"This is not a burden they can bear alone," he continued. "An effective response to this vicious crime demands attention and collaboration across the entire chain of criminal activity, not just on the front line. That is why United for Wildlife, through its global financial and transport task forces, and wider alliance of partners, has taken action to ensure that those involved in wildlife crime will be met with an international response as powerful and coordinated as any other serious and organized crime."

Sophie, 58, has continued with royal duties in recent weeks despite a tragic incident: the death of an 81-year-old woman who was hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh in London last month.

Helen Holland was struck by the escort vehicle on May 10 and was left with “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries," which she later died from, her family confirmed to the BBC.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to PEOPLE that Sophie is "deeply saddened" about the death. "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland's family," the message said.

