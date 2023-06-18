Prince William Poses with All 3 Kids in Second Father's Day Photo — See the Sweet Moment!

In the photo, the Prince of Wales can be seen smiling with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Prince Louis is situated on his lap

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 18, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Prince William Shares Second Father's Day Shot Featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis â See the Photo!
Prince William Shares Second Father's Day Shot with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo:

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Prince William has shared another photo of himself with his children in celebration of Father’s Day.

The Prince of Wales — who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with wife Kate Middleton — posted a new image on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the annual holiday.

“Happy Father’s Day ❤️," William, 40, the post was captioned.

In the photo, the royal can be seen smiling with his arms around George and Charlotte, while Louis is situated on his lap. Together, the group sat on a bench that was gifted to Queen Elizabeth for her 90th birthday in 2016.

The royal siblings flashed identical grins as they wore matching blue, just like their dad. Charlotte beamed in a floral print summer dress and knit cardigan, while George wore a checked shirt and jeans. Louis, meanwhile, donned a knit sweater, striped shirt and shorts.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Williams’ new photo was shared alongside another image taken at the same time of himself with his children that was released on Saturday ahead of Father’s Day.

In that candid snap, Prince William smiles at the camera with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who look up adoringly at their father. Meanwhile, Prince Louis stands behind William with his arms wrapped around him — and another giant grin.

According to Kensington Palace, the photographs were taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington.

Charles William Harry At Balmoral
King Charles shared a throwback photo of himself with Prince William and Prince Harry on Father's Day. Tim Graham/Getty Images

William’s new photo was shared as King Charles took a trip down memory lane for Father’s Day with a throwback photo he posted on Instagram Sunday.

To mark the holiday, Charles, 74, shared a photo on the royal family’s Instagram page of himself with sons William and Harry as teenagers, taken at the royal family’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland, as they walked on the estate grounds.

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” the post — which also featured an image of the King with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and one of Queen Camilla with her late father, Bruce Shand — was captioned.

Related Articles
William, the Prince of Wales
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are All About Prince William in New Father's Day Photo
Charles William Harry At Balmoral
King Charles Shares Throwback Photo with Prince Harry and Prince William for Father’s Day
Queen Rania Posts Loving Tribute for 30th Wedding Anniversary to King Abdullah II.
Queen Rania of Jordan Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 'My King' Abdullah Following Son's Wedding
Princess Charlotte. https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1653149506152660992/photo/1. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter
Princess Charlotte Celebrates Her 8th Birthday with New Portrait — Taken by Mom Kate Middleton!
Princess Charlotte of Wales
Princess Charlotte Follows the 5-Second Rule While Eating a S'more in Must-See Moment
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis Stars in 5th Birthday Portraits — Find Out Why the New Photos Broke Tradition
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles Celebrates Granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th Birthday with Sweet Message
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/?hl=en. Matt Porteous
Kate Middleton Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Sweet Post Featuring All 3 Kids — See the Photo!
Prince Louis, 4, arrives with Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 9 April 2023 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Easter Sunday is the focal point of the Royal Family's Easter celebrations and this will be the first without Queen Elizabeth II. (photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Prince Louis' Easter Outfit Marked a Style First While Staying 'Fun and Age-Appropriate,' Says Designer
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Show Their Sweet Mother-Son Bond in Newly Released Photo
Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on his grandfather Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England.
Meet King Charles' Grandchildren! All About George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Princess Lilibet of Sussex: All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter
Elizabeth II poses with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, (middle row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Balmoral Castle in 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland
See the Newly Released Photo of Queen Elizabeth with the Next Generations of Royals — Taken By Kate!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp-jPgEI7Wu/?hl=en. James Middleton/Instagram
James Middleton Shares Rare Photo with His Mom Carole to Mark U.K. Mother's Day
Prince William and the kids for Father’s Day To mark Father’s Day tomorrow, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of The Duke, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.   The photograph was taken in Jordan in the Autumn of 2021.. Credit – Kensington Palace
Prince William Marks Father's Day by Sharing New Photo With Children Charlotte, George and Louis