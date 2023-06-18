Prince William Poses with All 3 Kids in Second Father's Day Photo — See the Sweet Moment!

Prince William has shared another photo of himself with his children in celebration of Father’s Day.

The Prince of Wales — who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with wife Kate Middleton — posted a new image on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the annual holiday.

“Happy Father’s Day ❤️," William, 40, the post was captioned.

In the photo, the royal can be seen smiling with his arms around George and Charlotte, while Louis is situated on his lap. Together, the group sat on a bench that was gifted to Queen Elizabeth for her 90th birthday in 2016.

The royal siblings flashed identical grins as they wore matching blue, just like their dad. Charlotte beamed in a floral print summer dress and knit cardigan, while George wore a checked shirt and jeans. Louis, meanwhile, donned a knit sweater, striped shirt and shorts.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Williams’ new photo was shared alongside another image taken at the same time of himself with his children that was released on Saturday ahead of Father’s Day.

In that candid snap, Prince William smiles at the camera with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who look up adoringly at their father. Meanwhile, Prince Louis stands behind William with his arms wrapped around him — and another giant grin.

According to Kensington Palace, the photographs were taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington.

King Charles shared a throwback photo of himself with Prince William and Prince Harry on Father's Day. Tim Graham/Getty Images

William’s new photo was shared as King Charles took a trip down memory lane for Father’s Day with a throwback photo he posted on Instagram Sunday.

To mark the holiday, Charles, 74, shared a photo on the royal family’s Instagram page of himself with sons William and Harry as teenagers, taken at the royal family’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland, as they walked on the estate grounds.

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” the post — which also featured an image of the King with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and one of Queen Camilla with her late father, Bruce Shand — was captioned.

