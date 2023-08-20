Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals.

Prince William is chiming in on the results of the World Cup.

The Prince of Wales, 41, spoke on social media Sunday after England played Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final. The English women's side lost to Spain in a 1-0 defeat, putting an end to the team's attempt to clinch their first World Cup title.

"Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud," William wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).



"Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain. W" his message concluded.



The prince's father, King Charles, also shared his own "heartfelt thoughts" with the English women's side following their loss.

"This brings you, your manager and all your support team my heartfelt thoughts and commiserations on the result of the World Cup final. While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition," a message from the King — which was also shared in part on Instagram — on the royal family's website read.

King Charles sends message to England's women's soccer team after their loss in the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

The King went on to note that the team's performance would inspire future generations and expressed his "admiration" for the team.

"More than that, though, it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come – and, for that, your place in the history books is assured. With great admiration, congratulations to the Spanish team and with particular gratitude to the people of Australia and New Zealand for hosting such a wonderful tournament. Charles R."

On Saturday, Prince William and Princess Charlotte shared a sweet message for the Lionesses ahead of the match.

“Lionesses want to wish you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person.” William said in the video. In the clip, the prince sat alongside his daughter on a bench.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte wish England luck ahead of the Women's World Cup final.

“But we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world,” William continued. “So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

“Good luck, Lionesses!” Princess Charlotte, 8, added.

Prince William was not expected to attend the championship match that pitted the England women’s soccer squad, nicknamed “the Lionesses,” against the Spanish women’s team. Kensington Palace said last week that Prince William would watch the game from the U.K. — and the BBC pointed to a logistical reason for the decision.

“It is understood he made the decision to avoid making long-distance flights for a very short stay in Australia,” the BBC reported. “The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities and is believed to be concerned about the impact of such a journey."

Though it’s a 22-hour flight from London to Sydney, some felt that Prince William or another member of the royal family should be at the big game. The exciting final set the stage for the Lionesses to win their first-ever World Cup, and there were other royal representatives in the stands. Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughter Princess Sofia, 16, traveled to the match to cheer on their national team.

While he didn’t make the journey to Stadium Australia in Sydney, Prince William paid a special visit to the Lionesses’ before they headed off to the World Cup, which began July 20. The Prince of Wales is president of the Football Association, the game’s governing body in England, and spent time with players and staff at training camp in June.

Prince William visited the England Women's team at training camp before the World Cup in June 2023.

The heir to the throne even brought along a surprise — a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal for head coach Sarina Wiegman.



Wiegman received the recognition in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List for services to sport, but as a Dutch citizen, the distribution is usually coordinated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the U.K. However, William wanted to personally present the honor while meeting with the team, Kensington Palace said.

The Prince of Wales sent words of support to the Lionesses on social media throughout their World Cup journey, and he congratulated the team on reaching the final with a warm tweet.

“What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses — on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup,” he wrote on Wednesday from the official Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter account he shares with Kate Middleton. The message was signed "W," signaling that the note was straight from William.

The Prince of Wales has previously showed off his own soccer skills at various sporty engagements and seems to have passed down the passion to the next generation. The royal dad of three — who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with wife Princess Kate — had sweetly spent one-on-one time with his eldest two children bonding over soccer.

Prince William kicks a soccer ball during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2021.

Prince George has apparently inherited his dad’s passion for the Aston Villa Premier League soccer team and was seen making the same faces as his father when they went to a game in April. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince William starred in a sweet selfie-style video to wish the Lionesses luck in their last major tournament, the Euro 2020 final match, in July 2022.

The dad and daughter sat together in a green garden, where Prince William began, "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!”

"Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!” Charlotte echoed.

