See Prince William's Reaction to a Story About Grandfather Prince Philip's Expletive-Filled Suggestion

Prince William's late grandfather is still making him smile.

During his visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales, 41, was welcomed with some old stories about Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

At the East Belfast Mission, which provides a range of homeless support, the royal chatted with Rev. Brian Anderson, who told Prince William a funny story about the Duke of Edinburgh, Hello! magazine reported.

The Reverend recalled how the royal's grandfather used directness — and some colorful language — to his advantage when persuading politicians and other civil servants to provide funding for the building that Prince William was visiting.

He said that Philip “immediately” asked, “Why don't you just give them the money?” — but with more obscene language.

“There was an expletive in there, but I'm not going to say that,” the Reverend said, per the outlet. "And three weeks later, the money turned up."

The Prince of Wales responded, “That sounds like my grandfather.”

Prince William visits Belfast on June 27. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

After his visit to the East Belfast Mission, Prince William embarked on an impromptu royal walkabout, shaking hands with, hugging and chatting with locals in a crowd that formed outside of the building.

"The Reverend has been telling me stories about my grandfather,” the royal told the crowd with a smile, according to Hello! magazine.

Following Prince Philip's death, Prince William shared a personal message honoring his grandfather.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," he said. "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor!"

Prince William visits Belfast on June 27. Tim Rooke -Pool/Getty Images

Prince William’s visit to Northern Ireland's capital was part of his two-day tour around the U.K. for his newly unveiled Homewards project to combat homelessness. The five-year-plan will put $3.8 million toward six different locations as seed money for a plan to make homelessness “rare, brief and unrepeated.”

During the tour’s first stop in Lambeth, London, on Monday — before teaming up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner in Newport, Wales later in the day — the royal elaborated on the ambitious initiative.

"Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact,” he said. “This will inspire belief throughout the U.K. — and beyond — that homelessness can be ended for good.”