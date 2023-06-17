Prince William and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Father-Daughter Moment at Trooping the Colour

The little princess moved in for a closer hug on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on June 17, 2023 11:36AM EDT
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour 2023. Photo:

Neil Mockford/Getty


Prince William and Princess Charlotte are one tight father-daughter team!

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales and his only daughter attended the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ reign with other members of the royal family. While Prince William, 40, and Princess Charlotte, 8, traveled to and from Horse Guards Parade separately — the Prince of Wales rode on horseback, as the little princess traveled in a carriage — cameras caught a sweet exchange between them on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

After King Charles led a slimmed-down royal contingent onto the iconic terrace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast, Prince William stood next to Kate Middleton with their three children before them. The Prince of Wales had his hands on Charlotte’s shoulders, and she moved them closer for a snugger hug.

RELATED: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour 

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour
Prince William, Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Like her brothers — Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5 — Princess Charlotte turned to chat with her parents during the balcony appearance, during which they excitedly waved and pointed to the sky, with George identifying airplanes as they passed overhead.

William and Charlotte previously gave a glimpse into their bond with a sweet video on social media last summer, where they wished the England women's national soccer team good luck in the Euro 2020 final against Germany.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour 2023.

Neil Mockford/Getty

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!” William said. 

"Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!” Charlotte added. 

RELATED: What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration

Many see a striking resemblance between Princess Charlotte and Prince William, and the Prince of Wales even commented on it during an outing in 2020. 

While visiting the Khidmat Centre in Bradford with Kate, a photo of the prince from childhood stopped William in his tracks. 

"Is that me?" Prince William said while pointing to an old photo displayed on a dessert table for the royal visit. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible." 

Prince William, Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Princess Charlotte. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty; Duchess of Cambridge via Getty


She might look a lot like her dad, but Princess Kate, 41, recently revealed that there are unique intricacies to all three of her children’s personalities while visiting The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in May during Mental Health Awareness Week. 

"I asked her, 'You've got three children — do you see different traits in them?' And she said, 'Oh yes!' ” founder and Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes told PEOPLE of a conversation she had with Kate. “She said that's the thing — learning how to handle the different traits and different needs and abilities even with three young children,” Holmes said. 

