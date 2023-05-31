Prince William Interrupts George, Charlotte and Louis' School Break to Share Personal Tweets

The Prince of Wales posted about one of his favorite subjects: soccer — after all, he serves as president of the Football Association

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 05:11 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Prince William. Photo:

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty

 

Prince William is one soccer-mad dad!

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales, 40, shared a few sporty tweets during his children’s school break.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are out of the classroom for half term, and Prince William and Kate Middleton typically scale back their royal schedules during such breaks to spend time together as a family.

Prince William is president of the Football Association, the governing body of English soccer, and retweeted posts from England's Lionesses and Aston Villa teams along with some commentary.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Explains How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are All Different (Exclusive)

“An exciting summer ahead for a team that's already achieved so much and inspired so many. Congratulations to every member of the @Lionesses squad and good luck!,” he wrote, sharing the squad's announcement for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Tweeting from the official Kensington Royal account, William signed the post “W,” as he typically does for personal messages.

The Prince of Wales has rooted for England's women's soccer team in the past, sharing words of support before their Euro 2020 final match against Germany in a video with Princess Charlotte last summer.

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!" Willam said before Charlotte added, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!' "

RELATED: Prince William Visits Soccer Stadium Supporting Community Before Grenfell Tower Fire Anniversary

The royal commented on another update from the soccer world a few hours later on Wednesday, after Aston Villa announced that defender Ashley Young will be leaving the team when his contract expires.

Reposting a tribute video dedicated to Young from the Premier League team, Prince William tweeted, “Ash, thank you for the memories. W”


Prince William has voiced his support for the Aston Villa soccer team since college and has evidently passed down the passion to Prince George. In April, the father and son attended an Aston Villa game together, cheering on the team and reacting with the same animation as they closely followed the match against Nottingham Forest.

According to The Mirror, Prince George adorably jumped up to high-five other fans in their box when Aston Villa scored, and the royals were perhaps a lucky charm. The team ultimately defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 due to a last-second goal by forward Ollie Watkins.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Nassef Sawiris, Chairman of Aston Villa, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George of Wales react during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on April 08, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Prince George and Prince William.

Catherine Ivill/Getty

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three kids are perhaps kicking back after a busy time celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. The Wales family played a prominent role in the May 6 service, where Prince William paid homage to his father and Prince George adorably supported his grandfather as a Page of Honor.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles coronation.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis gave a wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family after the historic ceremony and pitched in with The Big Help Out volunteer effort on May 8.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Megan Markle, James Corden
James Corden Visits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Their California Home
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby
Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles Honors Royal Navy Members Who Participated in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Beatrice of York attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Princess Beatrice's Friend Reveals Herself as Godmother to Royal's Daughter Sienna
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Loftus Road
Prince William Visits Soccer Stadium Supporting Community Before Grenfell Tower Fire Anniversary
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) meet with Camilla Nowawakowska, 8, and Charles Murray, 8, from Armstrong primary school outside St Patrick's Cathedral on May 25, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Charmed by Kids Named Charles and Camilla in Northern Ireland
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Anna Freud Centre, a children's mental heath charity of which she is patron, on May 18, 2023 in London, England
Kate Middleton Adds Her Name to Call For Funds to Help Vulnerable Young People
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave The Ziegfeld Theatre
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Blasts 'Abhorrent' Idea New York Car Chase Was a 'PR Stunt'
Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Mike Tindall Reveals What Was ‘Frustrating’ About His Seat at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slice Crown-Shaped Cake During Surprise Visit to Northern Ireland
Dejatch Alamayou, King Theodore's Son, by Julia Margaret Cameron
Buckingham Palace Rejects Request to Return Prince Alemayehu's Body to Ethiopia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Loses Legal Bid to Pay for His Police Protection in U.K.
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla, to see how the business has scaled up its production since winning the Prize last November, on May 23, 2023 in London, England
Prince William Visits Earthshot Prize Winner Notpla to See How Business Scaled to Size
Catherine Princess of Wales RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton Surprises School Children — and Joins a Bug Hunt! — at Chelsea Flower Show
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark the Start of Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch Credit– Kensington Palace
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary Days After 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase