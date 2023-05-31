Prince William Interrupts George, Charlotte and Louis' School Break to Share Personal Tweets

Prince William is one soccer-mad dad!

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales, 40, shared a few sporty tweets during his children’s school break.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are out of the classroom for half term, and Prince William and Kate Middleton typically scale back their royal schedules during such breaks to spend time together as a family.

Prince William is president of the Football Association, the governing body of English soccer, and retweeted posts from England's Lionesses and Aston Villa teams along with some commentary.

“An exciting summer ahead for a team that's already achieved so much and inspired so many. Congratulations to every member of the @Lionesses squad and good luck!,” he wrote, sharing the squad's announcement for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Tweeting from the official Kensington Royal account, William signed the post “W,” as he typically does for personal messages.

The Prince of Wales has rooted for England's women's soccer team in the past, sharing words of support before their Euro 2020 final match against Germany in a video with Princess Charlotte last summer.

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!" Willam said before Charlotte added, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!' "

The royal commented on another update from the soccer world a few hours later on Wednesday, after Aston Villa announced that defender Ashley Young will be leaving the team when his contract expires.

Reposting a tribute video dedicated to Young from the Premier League team, Prince William tweeted, “Ash, thank you for the memories. W”



Prince William has voiced his support for the Aston Villa soccer team since college and has evidently passed down the passion to Prince George. In April, the father and son attended an Aston Villa game together, cheering on the team and reacting with the same animation as they closely followed the match against Nottingham Forest.

According to The Mirror, Prince George adorably jumped up to high-five other fans in their box when Aston Villa scored, and the royals were perhaps a lucky charm. The team ultimately defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 due to a last-second goal by forward Ollie Watkins.

Prince George and Prince William. Catherine Ivill/Getty

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three kids are perhaps kicking back after a busy time celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. The Wales family played a prominent role in the May 6 service, where Prince William paid homage to his father and Prince George adorably supported his grandfather as a Page of Honor.



King Charles coronation. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis gave a wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family after the historic ceremony and pitched in with The Big Help Out volunteer effort on May 8.

