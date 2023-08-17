Queen Letizia of Spain won’t see Prince William in the championship stands this weekend.

The Spanish women's soccer team confirmed that the Queen of Spain will attend the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday to support Spain in the championship game against England. Queen Letizia, 50, will make the trip with her 16-year-old daughter Princess Sofia (while her older daughter Princess Leonor is officially off to military school!), but the soccer-mad Prince of Wales won’t be there.

According to the BBC, Kensington Palace said Prince William, 41, will watch the game from the U.K. — reportedly for a practical reason.

“It is understood he made the decision to avoid making long-distance flights for a very short stay in Australia,” the BBC reported. “The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities and is believed to be concerned about the impact of such a journey."

Despite the 22-hour flight from London to Sydney, some feel Prince William or another member of the royal family should attend the match. After all, if the Lionesses clinch victory, it will be the nation's first World Cup win for the women's squad.

The Earthshot Prize founder will certainly be fired up as he cheers on the England women’s soccer squad, nicknamed "the Lionesses.” Prince William serves president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association, and interrupted his summer break to send a warm message when the team beat Australia to make the World Cup final.

"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses — on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup,” he tweeted Wednesday from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account he shares with Kate Middleton. The message was signed "W," indicating the note came from himself rather than the couple's team.

His father, King Charles, also sent well-wishes to the Lionesses following the game. He also praised Australia's team, as the country is one of the Commonwealth realms, 15 independent countries that share King Charles as monarch and head of state.

"My wife [Queen Camilla] and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match. While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch — and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect,” the King’s office tweeted, signed with his regnal signature “Charles R.”

Prince William got the ball rolling even earlier in the tournament, celebrating England’s edge to the semi-finals on Aug. 12.

“Bring on the semi-finals! A hard-fought win, well done,” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account tweeted last weekend.

In June, Prince William visited the Lionesses’ training camp before they headed off to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. William spent time with players and staff, and even surprised head coach Sarina Wiegman with her Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal.

Wiegman received the recognition in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List for services to the sport, and as a Dutch citizen, the distribution of such honors is usually coordinated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the U.K. However, the Prince of Wales wanted to personally present the honor while meeting with the team, Kensington Palace said.

Prince William is likely embracing the last weeks of summer break with Princess Kate, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, before the kids head back to the classroom. Members of the royal family typically scale back their schedules for private vacations during July and August, though the Wales family will likely gather to watch the Lionesses play in the exciting World Cup final together.

Prince George has apparently inherited his dad’s passion for the Aston Villa Premier League soccer team and was seen making the same faces as his father when they went to a game in April. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and William starred in a sweet selfie-style video to wish the Lionesses luck in their last major tournament, the Euro 2020 final match, in July 2022.

Sitting together in a green garden, Prince William began, "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!”

"Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!” Charlotte added.

