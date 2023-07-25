Prince William Announces New Patronage at Hospital Where George, Charlotte and Louis Were Born

Prince William’s latest patronage has a special connection to his three kids.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince of Wales, 41, has become patron of the appeal to launch The Fleming Centre, driving a new global movement to tackle antimicrobial resistance. The dedicated center will be based at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, where Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were all born — as was William!

An intro video was shared to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Twitter account, along with a message that appeared to be from William.

“Over one million people a year die as a result of antimicrobial resistance. The Fleming Centre will drive a global movement to tackle it,” the statement said. “Proud to become Patron of the appeal to create this vital centre, which will educate, inspire and catalyse action to solve this problem.”



In the clip, Professor the Lord Darzi of Denham, Chair of the Fleming Initiative, took viewers into the hospital’s groundbreaking history — where Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928 — and spoke about how Prince William’s support is a game-changer.

"It's a great privilege and honor to have His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, as the patron of this project. That would really elevate the whole project into a completely different sphere,” Darzi said, as footage rolled of William speaking with a small group and touring a lab.

“His acknowledgment of the problem, as he very eloquently done in climate change, is one of the main drivers in really engaging the public. I was delighted to hear of his acknowledgment of the problem and his support to address this problem,” he added.



Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) happens when the microorganisms that cause infections become resistant to treatments like antibiotics and antifungals. AMR has been caused by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials across humans and livestock, which has led to a spread of drug-resistant microbes, Imperial College London said.

If the global public health threat is not addressed, it’s estimated that drug-resistant microbes will lead to around ten million deaths per year by 2050.

Prince William visits the Mosaic Clubhouse in June 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Fleming Centre is set to open its doors in 2028, coordinating with the centenary of the discovery of penicillin, the first antibiotic. The venture is being led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which includes St Mary’s Hospital.

Kensington Palace said The Fleming Initiative, the force behind the construction of the center, will bring the public in in a whole new way with exhibitions, engagement activities and more.

“It is hoped that this transformative approach at the London Centre will act as a blueprint which can be shared and adapted to local contexts around the globe,” the palace said. “In becoming Patron of the appeal to build the Centre, Prince William will support efforts over the next five years to make these ambitious plans to overcome global anti-microbial resistance a reality.”

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles famously welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Decades later, William and Kate continued tradition and chose St. Mary’s private Lindo Wing to welcome George in 2013, Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018 — posing for a photo to introduce the world to their new baby each time they headed home.

