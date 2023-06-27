Prince William Sinks a Basketball Shot

Prince William is shooting his shot!

The Prince of Wales, 41, had a busy Monday and Tuesday touring six spots around the U.K. that will serve as flagship locations for Homewards, the royal's new initiative to combat homelessness. For his final stop, William headed to Reach Up Youth in Sheffield put a spotlight on how sports can connect young people with their communities, encouraging engagement and boosting peer support to prevent homelessness.

Prince William couldn't resist trying his hand at basketball during the visit. With a few factors working against him — including inadequate sports wear (he was wearing a blazer!) and a gym full of watchers — he missed the first two shots. William took a few steps closer to the hoop for his third attempt, hitting the backboard and bouncing around the rim before falling through the net to cheers from the crowd. He raised his arms in the arm in excitement along with those watching.

"Thank God," Prince William said with a laugh after making the shot.

RELATED: Prince William Teams Up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Homelessness Project Launch

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are known to occasionally show off their competitive sides during royal outings — sometimes against each other! During a visit to Wales in February, the couple hopped on spin bikes for a quick contest, with the Princess of Wales proving victorious (despite wearing a skirt and heeled boots).

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales sat court-side for a Boston Celtics game during their visit to the U.S. last year, the Prince of Wales is better known for his interest in soccer and rugby. He has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016 and also serves as the president of England's Football Association.

William is also known to enjoy soccer games in his free time, particularly his favorite team, Aston Villa.

In fact, Aston Villa player Tyrone Mings joined Prince William in Sheffield on Tuesday.



Tyrone Mings and Prince William play basketball on June 27. Cameron Smith/Getty

Mings, 30, is supporting Prince William's initiative to end homelessness after experiencing it firsthand as a child.

“We went through a period of turbulence, instability and were rehoused in an emergency accommodation facility. And, as children, we were probably much more adaptable than adults are, but it brought us together. It was definitely a period that was unstable, it was a struggle, it was unnerving at times,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today show, according to The Guardian.

“What was the accommodation like? Scary, for sure, for a child to be in an environment where laundry services are communal," he added.

Prince William plays basketball on June 27. Cameron Smith/Getty

The Prince of Wales' just launched project hopes to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated," but his interest in the cause is nothing new.

He visited The Passage shelter when he was 11 when his mom Princess Diana brought him and his brother Prince Harry. Like his mom, William became a patron of Centrepoint, another homeless charity (even joining their sleep-out in London in 2009).

"The visits we made, left a deep and lasting impression," said William on Monday. "I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home."

"Through these visits, I have seen first-hand the breadth and complexities of homelessness," he added.

Prince William visits Belfast as part of Homewards launch tour on June 27. Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And Prince William is continuing his mother's legacy by teaching his three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — about the issue from an early age.

“On the school run, we talk about what we see. Driving backwards and forwards [in London], we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets, and we’d talk about it,” William told The Sunday Times in a recent interview.