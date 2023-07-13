Prince William 'Loves' Kate Middleton's 'Stabilizing Normality' for Their Kids: 'That's How She Grew Up'

The Princess of Wales was raised outside aristocracy, and her background is changing how the next generation of royals is growing up

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE.
and Monique Jessen
Published on July 13, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George at the Big Help Out in May 2023. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When Prince William married his college sweetheart Kate Middleton, she brought her down-to-earth tone as she stepped into royal life — and now as parents of three, the Princess of Wales' non-royal background has a big impact on how the couple is raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Those children look pretty happy with life," a palace insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

Despite their royal roles — especially George, who is second in the line of succession to the throne behind his father and will someday become king — Kate ensures that her kids' childhoods are as normal as possible.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the
importance of having family time," says a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

RELATED: See Kate Middleton's Transformation from College Commoner to Future Queen

Kate was the oldest of Carole and Michael Middleton's three children and raised in the village of Bucklebury. Carole started Party Pieces, a party supply company, in 1987 after only being able to find clown plates when she celebrated Kate's fifth birthday. The business began at her kitchen table, where she created party bags and other trinkets for children and their families before building it into a thriving business. Kate even worked for her mom — "Party Pieces has literally grown alongside my family, and I'm very proud of that," Carole previously told Sheer Luxe. "Pippa wrote our 'Party Times' blog, James did the cakes when he first left school and Catherine developed our first birthday and baby category."

Kate's childhood in the country helped inspire her love of the outdoors, and she has recalled how she loved to go "boulder hopping" in the Lake District.

Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales PEOPLE COVER

Nowadays, Princess Kate regularly drives her kids to school and makes sure she or Prince William is home most evenings for their return. And the family is not afraid to get a little messy, whether they're cooking pizza or playing outside. The Princess of Wales said in a 2020 interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she is happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty."

Prince William and Princess Kate "consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality," says a close source, and the couple was expressly permitted by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties.

"Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have,” says a friend.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children at Trooping the Colour 2023.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Of course, raising a future monarch is still front of mind for Prince William and Princess Kate, and Prince George is well aware of his royal role.

Prince George, who will celebrate his 10th birthday on July 22, had a formal talk about his royal destiny in 2020, biographer Robert Lacey previously reported. It was a "controlled moment of their choice," Lacey wrote, "reflecting William’s unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince George with his family at the coronation on May 6.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Children's wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes George and his siblings have worn for years, tells PEOPLE: "I think George has known almost from the beginning. He has always had a more prominent role — there have been many events with his late great-grandmother or great-grandfather when it was just him, and his siblings weren't there. I think they must have had that conversation very early on."

A palace insider adds, "I am sure [William and Kate] are making George aware in the best way they can. And not making it too burdensome."

