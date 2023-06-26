Prince William Reveals New Project to 'Finally End Homelessness' with U.K. Tour

The Prince of Wales is visiting the six locations chosen as pilots for his bid to beat homelessness, called Homewards

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 26, 2023 09:55AM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William is speaking up to beat homelessness — just like his mom, Princess Diana, did.

On Monday, the Prince of Wales visited Lambeth in south London to promote his new Homewards initiative, which will provide $3.8 million to six different locations as seed money for an ambitious plan to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated."

Speaking at the Mosaic Clubhouse mental health charity, Prince William 41, said his inspiration for Homewards came from making visits to homeless shelters as a boy with his mom, Diana.

"The visits we made, left a deep and lasting impression," said William. "I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home."

"Through these visits, I have seen first-hand the breadth and complexities of homelessness," he continued, before mentioning his undercover role selling the Big Issue magazine on the streets of London, in aid of the homeless.

"A personal thank you to people such as Dave Wilson, who is here today and who gave me an induction in selling the Big Issue [magazine] last summer," he said.

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William launching Homewards in Lambeth, London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Prince William's Birthday Marked with Westminster Abbey Ringing Its Bells — Why the Honor Is So Rare

Over the next two days, Prince William will tour all six of the U.K. locations where the Homewards project is taking place. The homelessness initiative will be one of the projects that define his working life for many years to come, a legacy for both him and his late mother.

Prince William – and the Royal Foundation he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton – believes that bringing together local authorities, non-profits and other groups into local coalitions can generate new ideas and collaborations.

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William in Lambeth, London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He is following the example of Finland, where homelessness has effectively been beaten, as a place that showed it can be done, insiders say.

"Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact. This will inspire belief throughout the U.K. — and beyond — that homelessness can be ended for good," said William, while praising the already "strong tradition of collaboration" between local authorities and both the charity sector and private business in the U.K.

 Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle and more!

Prince William, Prince of Wales shakes hand with a member during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William greets supporters like DJ Sara Cox in Lambeth, London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Lambeth will become part of a network of six flagship Homewards locations across the U.K., all committed to creating and delivering a plan to prevent homelessness in their areas," he added. "They will all put collaboration at the heart of the response, forming locally led coalitions of committed people, organizations and businesses."

"Their in-depth knowledge of the specific issues and requirements of their local areas will drive forward the work. And we will be here to support you. Bringing together an unprecedented network of individuals and organizations with expertise, resources, and the commitment to end homelessness."

"We will support you to deliver sustainable change and I am so grateful to you all for joining us on this journey," said William. "Through Homewards, we will demonstrate that together we can finally end homelessness."

Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William in Lambeth, London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Earlier, Prince William spent time at the center, which supports people living with mental health conditions across south London. There he met Clubhouse members with lived experiences of homelessness and heard how Mosaic has supported them through challenging times.

Elsewhere he also spent time with representatives from Old Spike Roastery, a specialty coffee social enterprise that offers a way into employment for those affected by homelessness.

For the second stop of his tour on Monday, Prince William visited the seaside town of Bournemouth. During his visit, the royal met initial members of the coalition being built through Homewards as together they start on the path towards ending homelessness in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

He arrived at the Faithworks Carpentry Workshop, an enterprising charity that runs practical projects in urban Dorset with the aim of ending loneliness, food poverty and homelessness of all sorts. At their carpentry workshop, trainees learn woodworking skills and techniques, as well as benefitting from one-on-one support with life issues and building relationships within a supportive community.

The Prince of Wales' visit will spotlight a practical example of empowering people with skills that help get them into employment and therefore prevent the cycle of repeat homelessness.

Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to people during a visit to Faithworks Carpentry Workshop
Prince William visits Faithworks Carpentry Workshop on June 26.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Prince William announced an innovative new project providing new homes for 33 people set up by one of his homelessness charities, Centrepoint.

Related Articles
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked
Kate Middleton and Roger Feder Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls in New Video: Watch
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Windsor UK. Prince William meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards - a five-year programme to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness in the UK
How Prince William's Mission to End Homelessness Was 'Inspired' by Mother Princess Diana
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Royal Ascot Outfit Yet — from Her Wedding Gown Designer!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut as Prince and Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderfu
Princess Diana's Original Sheep Sweater Is Going Up for Auction: All About the Rare Sale
Princess Anne in 2023 and 1978
Princess Anne's Latest Royal Rewear Was 45 Years in the Making! See the Side-by-Side
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the trophy presentation after Desert Hero wins the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023
Was Queen Camilla Wearing a Lucky Charm from Queen Elizabeth When Horse Won at Royal Ascot?
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad! Â 
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad!
Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College â Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps
Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College — Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Spend Third Day in a Row at Royal Ascot — and Win Big!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church
Prince William and King Charles Celebrate Britain's Caribbean Community: 'We Are a Better People Today'
Queen Camilla Just Recycled Her Outfit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
Queen Camilla Just Recycled Her Outfit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Princess Charlotte and Great-Aunt Sophie Display Sweet Bond at Trooping the Colour — Again!