Prince William and King Charles Celebrate Britain's Caribbean Community: 'We Are a Better People Today'

The royals marked the 75th anniversary of the arrival of 1,027 Caribbean people on the 'Empire Windrush' ship in 1948

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 09:46AM EDT
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church
Prince William has celebrated the contribution of the British Caribbean community. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images


Prince William and King Charles are celebrating the contribution of Britain's Caribbean community. 

On Thursday, Prince William marked the 75th anniversary of the arrival of 1,027 Caribbean people on the Empire Windrush ship in 1948, by speaking out about the “hardships” they experienced settling into the U.K. in the 1950s and 1960s and celebrating their role in helping to rebuild Britain after World War II.

“Many of the young people on that historic voyage knew Britain well. They had fought by our sides in World War II,” William said in an Instagram video released Thursday.

“They and the generation of Commonwealth citizens who followed in their footsteps chose this country to start new lives," the Prince of Wales, 41, continued. "We know they experienced hardships. But they also experienced joy and life did indeed change for them and their families.”

William added that the "voyagers also gave to our nation, helping to rebuild our country and adding to our culture. Their contributions to the Britain we know now cannot be overstated.”

"We are a better people today because the children and the grandchildren of those who came in 1948 have stayed and become part of who we are in 2023," he said. "And for that, we are forever grateful. Today, we celebrate the Windrush Generation, their descendants and everything they have given to us all.”

The post was captioned, "Today we celebrate Windrush Day, a defining moment in our nation’s history. We honour the extraordinary contributions and resilience of the Windrush generation."

The British liner 'Empire Windrush' at port.
The British liner 'Empire Windrush'.

Douglas Miller/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Last year, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, participated in the unveiling of a memorial honoring the Windrush Generation. The prince used the occasion to recognize how the "past weighs heavily on the present" amid the controversy that followed the couple's Caribbean tour in March 2022.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“My family have been proud to celebrate this for decades — whether that be through support from my father on Windrush Day, or more recently during my grandmother's Platinum Jubilee, as people from all communities and backgrounds came together to acknowledge all that has changed over the past seventy years and look to the future," Prince William said at the event.

The British liner 'Empire Windrush' at port.
The British liner 'Empire Windrush'.

Prince William’s video on Thursday came as his father King Charles spoke about a series of portraits that he commissioned to capture the Windrush Generation. The portraits of 10 people, who are in their 80s and 90s, are on display at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland and in October will relocate to the National Portrait Gallery in London. 

In a foreword to the catalog, King Charles, 74, wrote that “History is, thankfully and finally, beginning to accord a rightful place to those men and women of the Windrush Generation. The ten portraits in this series, together with the tributes to other members of that indomitable generation, are a small way to honor their remarkable legacy.”

 “It is, I believe, crucially important that we should truly see and hear these pioneers who stepped off the Empire Windrush at Tilbury in June 1948 – only a few months before I was born – and those who followed over the decades, to recognise and celebrate the immeasurable difference that they, their children and their grandchildren have made to this country.”

King Charles also attended a service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Thursday to recognize and celebrate the 75th Anniversary.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge accompanied by Baroness Floella Benjamin attend the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station
Prince William Addresses Caribbean Tour Controversy: 'We Learnt So Much'
Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at St George's Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony
Prince William Joins King Charles and Queen Camilla for Historic Ceremony — in Ostrich Feather Hats!
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh watch as King Charles and Queen Camilla depart after the Order Of The Garter Service
Kate Middleton Dips into a Picture-Perfect Curtsy for King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland
King Charles III during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
King Charles Marks His First Public Birthday Celebration as Monarch with Trooping the Colour
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Returns to Royal Event Where She's Supported Prince William Since Before Their Marriage
Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!
King Charles Shares Sweet Photo from Coronation Rehearsals to Celebrate Son Prince William's Birthday
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose with Dean of York Dominic Barrington and other religious representatives holding nosegay bouquets after the Royal Maundy service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark Royal Easter Tradition for the First Time of New Reign
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles
king charles, queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait
Photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be free for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023. The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III, Prince William Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. The King in full regalia wearing The Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown, holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. The chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and Queen Camilla to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year. ( Photo by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023 via Getty Images)
King Charles Poses with Heirs Prince William and Prince George in New Coronation Portrait
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony
Coronation Guest As King Charles' Was Crowned: 'Gosh, We're Here, and It's Happened!'
Prince Harry (R) and Prince William stand on the steps of the Old College at Sandhurst Military Academy with their father Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after the Sovereign's Parade
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Makes the Ultimate Dad Joke While Praising 'Pa' King Charles at Coronation Concert