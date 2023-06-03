Prince William Greets Players While Attending FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London

Prince William is celebrating the 2023 FA Cup Final.

The Prince of Wales, 40 — who serves as the president of the Football Association — attended the game between Manchester United and Manchester City on Saturday, greeting players, managers and officials at Wembley Stadium in London before the start of the matchup.

For the occasion, William wore a classic suit and tie, which featured a striped design, as he walked up to players to greet them. Prince William's greetings even extended to player Marcus Rashford, who he previously awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to back in November 2021.

The royal later joined the crowd for the national anthem, as he watched the game with the rest of the stadium.

Ultimately, Manchester City took home the victory, beating out Manchester United 2-1 thanks to two goals from Ilkay Gundogan — who scored the quickest in FA Cup final history in 13 seconds.

Prince William shakes hand with Katie Zelem of Manchester United. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty

Just days before the match, William and wife Kate Middleton stepped out in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif.

The royal wedding took place at Zahran Palace with a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests.

For the event, Princess Kate, 41, wore a pink maxi gown with long sleeves by Elie Saab, as well as a pair of statement earrings. She and William warmly greeted Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa after the ceremony with hugs and kisses on the cheeks.

During the event, the royal couple reunited with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, among others.

Clive Rose/Getty

This weekend didn't mark Prince William's only recent soccer trip, either.

Last month, he visited the Queens Park Rangers Football Stadium in London, years after its devastating blaze. On June 14, 2017, a fire tore through the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building in West London and killed 72 people.

While there, Prince William connected with survivors, bereaved family members and local residents who have organized or participated in special soccer matches including Game 4 Grenfell and the Grenfell Memorial Cup.

He also touched base with CEO Les Ferdinand of the Queen Park Rangers team’s charitable arm, QPR in the Community Trust.

