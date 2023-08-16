Prince William Interrupts Summer Break with Family with a Personal Note of Congratulations

And will the Prince of Wales be heading to Australia?

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 16, 2023 09:52AM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William in June 2023. Photo:

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Prince William is hailing the queens of soccer.

The Prince of Wales praised the England Women's soccer team for qualifying for the World Cup final after they beat rivals and co-hosts Australia on Wednesday. England's Lionesses won the game in Sydney 3-1 over Australia's Matildas.

On Prince William and Kate Middleton's joint social media pages, he wrote: "What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup." The message was signed "W," indicating that the note came from the royal himself.

The final will see England take on Spain on Sunday. It is unknown yet whether the prince, who is a passionate soccer fan, will go to the final. He is not only President of the Football Association, which governs the game in England but is also, of course, heir to being head of state in both the U.K. and Australia (where the contest is being held).

The Band of the Welsh Guards honored England's team during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. In a video shared on social media, they played "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond, England's soccer anthem — which the team sang after their victory.

The tournament kicked off for the Lionesses against Haiti on July 22. Since then, they have overcome opponents including Nigeria and Colombia to reach Wednesday's semi-final.

It's not known where Prince William was watching the game, but he is currently enjoying summer vacation with his family. Since Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all fellow sports fans, they likely watched the game together.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, previously congratulated the Lionesses during the tournament with well wishes on social media — a clear sign they've been closely following the action.

During the last major tournament the Lionesses competed in, the Euros, Princess Charlotte joined her father in recording a fun good luck message for the team.

Prince William saw the team ahead of the tournament at their headquarters in England during a special visit in June. He used the occasion to play some foosball, wish them luck and surprise head coach Sarina Wiegman, who is Dutch, with her honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal.

Because Wiegman is a Dutch citizen, the distribution of such honors is usually coordinated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the U.K. However, Prince William wanted to personally present the medal while meeting the team, Kensington Palace said.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to England Women's team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Prince William during his visit in June.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle and more!

Almost exactly a year ago as the women prepared for the Euro finals, Prince William also made a visit and returned home with gifts for Prince George, now 10, Princess Charlotte, now 8, and Prince Louis, now 5: team jerseys with their names across the back and a number corresponding with their age at the time.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) poses with the England's football jersey bearing the names of his three children and with the England's women football team players during a visit at their training centre
Prince William with soccer jerseys for his children in 2022. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Princess Kate attended the Houghton Music Festival in the countryside near the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Related Articles
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most?
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most? Inside the History
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and Coronation Candid Â 
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and New Coronation Candid
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Secretly Attended Music Festival Near Her Country Home in Norfolk: Report
Meet the Glamorous Princess Chiara â Who Is Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Meet the Glamorous Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies— Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Catherine, Princess of Wales walks down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England
Did Kate Middleton's Visit to Air Show with Prince William and Kids Hint at Her New Royal Role?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church on Sunday 13th August 2023 as they start their summer holiday at Balmoral
King Charles Debuts Surprising New Stationery as He Attends Church in Scotland with Queen Camilla
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Kate Middleton Quietly Showed She's a Master of Royal Protocol While Out with Princess Anne: Watch
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Figueras, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018
Prince Harry Missed Meghan Markle 'Very Much' During Trip to Asia for Charity Polo Match, Says Friend
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Royal Etiquette and Sunglasses: When Can Kate Middleton Sport Sunnies — and When Are Shades Banned?
Queen Elizabeth blue weddings
Why Queen Elizabeth Wearing Blue to Royal Weddings Often Turned Out to Be a Bad Omen
TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. Both the Princes are currently on their military helicopter training courses at RAF Shawbury. The base is home of the Defence Helicopter Flying School. Prince William's course will remain at Shawbury until 2010 while Prince Harry will remain at the base until Autumn 2009.
Prince William Becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Prince Harry's Former Army Unit in Royal Military Titles Reshuffling
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf and a tartan skirt, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, held at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, May 1988.
Queen Elizabeth Tells Photographers to Move in Hilarious Unearthed Video: 'Do You Mind?'
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Receives New Titles from King Charles — with a Tie to Her Grandfather
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Sheâs Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna
Sarah Ferguson Talks Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna: 'Beatrice and Edo Are Away So Gee-Gee Is in Charge'
Prince Harry Airport Tokyo 081023
Prince Harry Heads Off for Next Leg of His Mini-Tour With Pal — British Passport in Hand