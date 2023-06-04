Prince William Chats with Ivanka Trump During Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Wedding to Rajwa Alseif

Prince William and Ivanka Trump crossed paths at the royal wedding in Jordan earlier this week.

During Crown Prince Hussein's nuptials to Rajwa Alseif in Amman on Thursday, the Prince of Wales, 40, was spotted chatting with Trump, 41, who is the daughter of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Trump, who attended the royal wedding with her husband, Jared Kushner, wore a floor-length light blue long-sleeve gown, while William, who attended alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, donned a classic tuxedo.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was seen standing before her husband and Trump in a gorgeous pink maxi gown with long sleeves by Elie Saab while they conversed.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!



NEWSPIX INTERNATIONAL

Trump and William first met back in 2019, when the former first daughter joined her father for an official visit to England.

The mother of three congratulated the newlywed Crown Prince and Princess of Jordan for their wedding in a post shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their beautiful wedding in Jordan yesterday,” she wrote. “May their lives together be blessed with an abundance of love, health and happiness."

Trump also shared a photograph of herself and her husband, as well as a shot of the newlywed couple.

Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Alsei, 29, tied the knot in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, where the prince’s parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, wed in 1993.

The ceremony was presided by Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, imam of the Royal Hashemite Court, where Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa signed a marriage contract with two witnesses.

During the event, the royal couple reunited with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, to name a few.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was also in attendance, alongside her daughter, Ashley Biden.