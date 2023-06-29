Prince William Charms School Children Who Chant His Name During Surprise Fair Outing

Prince William has an enthusiastic young fan base!

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales made an unannounced visit to the Royal Norfolk Show in Norwich, England. The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association’s flagship event is the largest two-day agricultural show in the U.K.

Prince William toured the fairgrounds and spent time with local community groups, including the East Anglia Air Ambulance, which he flew for as a pilot from 2015 to 2017.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 41, carried out their royal duties from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk during that time before moving to Kensington Palace in London to take up a heavier royal workload. The couple and their children —Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — continue to spend time at the country home, including during the kids' school breaks.

At the Royal Norfolk Show, he met with representatives from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices, of which Princess Kate is the royal patron, plus local veterans and members of the Royal British Legion.

Prince William also had the honor of presenting prizes including the Bishop’s Award for the Sustainable Environment Young Employee of the Year Award (aligning with his environmental mission), silver cups to cattle handlers and The Queen’s Prize for the champion goat and exhibitor.



Prince William at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29, 2023. Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

While it was Prince William's first time officially visiting the Royal Norfolk Show, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth had served as patron since 1952. Members of the royal family typically attend every few years, and Princess Anne paid a visit last year.

Prince William’s visit wrapped with a bang during a small walkabout, when a group of schoolchildren began chanting his name and crowding around him for a photo. As seen in a video shared to Twitter by Ian Clarke of the Eastern Daily Press, the royal dad of three leaned down to speak to the students and didn’t seem fazed by their excited shrieks.



Prince William at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29, 2023. Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate, 41, received a similarly warm welcome when she opened the recently-transformed Young V&A museum in London on Wednesday, of which she serves as a patron. The Princess of Wales explored the exhibits with a group of children who were part of the renewal project and was smothered in hugs after posing for a group picture.

The museum, which is dedicated to children and youngsters aged 0 to 14, was carefully renovated over the past three years and includes three new galleries called Play, Imagine and Design.



Kate Middleton attended the reopening of the Young V&A on June 28. Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, told PEOPLE that Kate's interactions with the youngsters were "brilliant." The play session “is about collaboration and cooperation and communication — all of the things that have been under such pressure in COVID. This space is where children can get together and have to work together through play.”

He chuckled at the thought of the children’s sometimes drawn-out tales, "chapter after chapter. She was very very generous listening to their stories,” Hunt said.

Kate Middleton attended the reopening of the Young V&A museum on June 28. Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images



"Big hugs from Globe children to the Princess of Wales at the preview of our wonderful local museum, the Young V&A," the school captioned snaps of the Princess of Wales surrounded by students, putting her arms around them.

“They wanted to hug her a lot," Hunt adds, saying the Princess of Wales was “suitably responsive."

