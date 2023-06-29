Prince William Charms School Children Who Chant His Name During Surprise Fair Outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton used to live in Norfolk, where the Royal Norfolk Show was held

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 01:40PM EDT
Prince William
Prince William at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29, 2023. Photo:

Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William has an enthusiastic young fan base!

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales made an unannounced visit to the Royal Norfolk Show in Norwich, England. The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association’s flagship event is the largest two-day agricultural show in the U.K.

Prince William toured the fairgrounds and spent time with local community groups, including the East Anglia Air Ambulance, which he flew for as a pilot from 2015 to 2017.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 41, carried out their royal duties from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk during that time before moving to Kensington Palace in London to take up a heavier royal workload. The couple and their children —Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — continue to spend time at the country home, including during the kids' school breaks.

At the Royal Norfolk Show, he met with representatives from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices, of which Princess Kate is the royal patron, plus local veterans and members of the Royal British Legion.

Prince William also had the honor of presenting prizes including the Bishop’s Award for the Sustainable Environment Young Employee of the Year Award (aligning with his environmental mission), silver cups to cattle handlers and The Queen’s Prize for the champion goat and exhibitor.

Prince William
Prince William at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29, 2023.

Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: See Prince William's Reaction to a Story About Grandfather Prince Philip's Expletive-Filled Suggestion

While it was Prince William's first time officially visiting the Royal Norfolk Show, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth had served as patron since 1952. Members of the royal family typically attend every few years, and Princess Anne paid a visit last year.

Prince William’s visit wrapped with a bang during a small walkabout, when a group of schoolchildren began chanting his name and crowding around him for a photo. As seen in a video shared to Twitter by Ian Clarke of the Eastern Daily Press, the royal dad of three leaned down to speak to the students and didn’t seem fazed by their excited shrieks.

Prince William
Prince William at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29, 2023.

Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate, 41, received a similarly warm welcome when she opened the recently-transformed Young V&A museum in London on Wednesday, of which she serves as a patron. The Princess of Wales explored the exhibits with a group of children who were part of the renewal project and was smothered in hugs after posing for a group picture.

The museum, which is dedicated to children and youngsters aged 0 to 14, was carefully renovated over the past three years and includes three new galleries called Play, Imagine and Design.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, is given a hug by 8 year old Oihana (L) and Alice, pupils of Globe Primary school in Bethnal Green as she officially opens The Young V&A
Kate Middleton attended the reopening of the Young V&A on June 28.

Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Channels Barbiecore (Again!) to Open Children's Museum — and Gets Hug Swarmed by Kids

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, told PEOPLE that Kate's interactions with the youngsters were "brilliant." The play session “is about collaboration and cooperation and communication — all of the things that have been under such pressure in COVID. This space is where children can get together and have to work together through play.”

He chuckled at the thought of the children’s sometimes drawn-out tales, "chapter after chapter. She was very very generous listening to their stories,” Hunt said.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, officially opens The Young V&A, (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood)
Kate Middleton attended the reopening of the Young V&A museum on June 28.

Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images


Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Big hugs from Globe children to the Princess of Wales at the preview of our wonderful local museum, the Young V&A," the school captioned snaps of the Princess of Wales surrounded by students, putting her arms around them.

“They wanted to hug her a lot," Hunt adds, saying the Princess of Wales was “suitably responsive."

Related Articles
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Celebration of Culture at Market Theatre Square on May 25, 2023 in Armagh, Northern Ireland
Palace Reveals King Charles Had to Dip into Cash Reserves During Expensive Royal Year
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Officially Vacated Frogmore Cottage, Their Former U.K. Home
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, speaks with children of Globe Primary school in Bethnal Green as she officially opens The Young V&A
Kate Middleton Has the Best Reaction When Kids Ask Her Age: ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’
Sarah Ferguson story time
Sarah Ferguson Posts New 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends' Videos After Surgery — Inside Why
Princess Anne stands in the stadium
Princess Anne Shouts Out Daughter Zara's Equestrian Success as She Opens Competition in Germany
Diana, Princess Of Wales, Leaving The British Lung Foundation In Hatton Garden
Make-Up Artist Mary Greenwell Recalls Her Friendship with Princess Diana: 'Her Ability to Love Was Major'
Catherine, Princess of Wales officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Kate Middleton Rewears Belted Pink Dress — and She's Not the Only Royal Obsessed with the Style!
King Charles III attends day one of Royal Ascot
Why King Charles Won't Be Crowned at Coronation Celebration in Scotland — Though a Crown Will Be There
Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the build up to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium
See Prince William's Reaction to a Story About Grandfather Prince Philip's Expletive-Filled Suggestion
Prince William Sinks a Basketball Shot
Prince William Sinks a Basketball Shot — After a Few Tries! — While Sporting a Blazer: Watch
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles' Previous Royal Website Shuts Down — But Will Prince William Take It Over?
Catherine, Princess of Wales officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood
Kate Middleton Channels Barbiecore (Again!) to Open Children's Museum — and Gets Hug Swarmed by Kids
Their Majesties King Albert II and Queen Paola, Honorary President of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, attend the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel's academic closing ceremony
King Philippe of Belgium Cancels Outing as His Father, Former King Albert, 89, Is Hospitalized
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spot Spree with a Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spots Spree with Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson Thanks People for 'Kindness and Support' Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast