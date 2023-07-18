Prince William Has the Best Reaction to a Boy Who Is Looking for...Prince William! See the Video

Prince William played along when a little boy didn’t know who he was in a cute clip that’s gone viral online.

The Prince of Wales, 41, had the hilarious exchange in a video recently shared to TikTok by fan account The Royal Watcher. The chat appeared to happen during a surprise walkabout in Windsor on May 7, when Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised locals who gathered for a Big Lunch the day after the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

In the viral video, William leaned to chat with the youngster who animatedly asked, “How long until we are going to be able to see Prince William?" — and the royal dad to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, played coy.

Winking at the adults in the crowd, William replied, “We don't know where he is! Have you seen him yet? Where do you think he is? Did he go that way?” playfully pointing to his left. "He might come along in a minute, we'll see if he's there,” the Prince of Wales continued, pausing for comedic effect before asking, “Do you know what my name is?"

"Uh... the government?" the boy asked, eliciting laughter from the adults around him — Prince William included!

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout in Windsor on May 7. Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

“I'm not the government. I look like the government, do I? You dress like this, we all do,” the royal replied, glancing down at his navy suit. “My name's William too,” he explained, which shocked and surprised his new pal.

“You’re Prince William?!” the boy said, as William reached to shake his hand. “That’s Prince William, Mummy!” he turned and yelled, as the prince patted his head and moved down the line. “So nice to meet you guys!” he told them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton they speak to people during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle on May 7. Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate connected with the crowds that gathered for a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle on May 7. People across the U.K. were encouraged to share a meal with neighbors during the coronation weekend, and the royal couple stepped near their Adelaide Cottage home to check out a local lunch. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, Big Lunch events are intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time speaking to people — including some clad in crowns! — and drank out of cups featuring Union Jack designs. Prince William also laughed when he was handed a can of beer featuring his father King Charles.



"It was a lovely family atmosphere," an observer told PEOPLE. "William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go. They were posing for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns."

Kate Middleton smiles for a selfie during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle on May 7. Getty

Later that evening, William and Kate would reconvene with other members of the royal family for the Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more performed in honor of the crowning.

Prince William was in playful dad mode again when he tapped Princess Charlotte and Prince George with his Union Jack flag!