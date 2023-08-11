Prince William Becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Prince Harry's Former Army Unit in Royal Military Titles Reshuffling

King Charles just announced new military appointments for Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and more

Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Updated on August 11, 2023 09:49AM EDT
TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. Both the Princes are currently on their military helicopter training courses at RAF Shawbury. The base is home of the Defence Helicopter Flying School. Prince William's course will remain at Shawbury until 2010 while Prince Harry will remain at the base until Autumn 2009.
Prince William and Prince Harry in 2009. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles announced new military appointments for the royal family on Friday — and one of Prince William's new titles has a strong connection to Prince Harry.

The King, 74, bestowed three new military appointments to his eldest son and heir: Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Valley — where he served as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, Prince William, 41, is now a leader of his brother Prince Harry's former unit. Harry, 38, passed his Army Air Corps "Grading" and Pilot’s Selection Board interview in 2008 before training as an Army Air Corps pilot in 2009, according to the royal family's website.

"On successful completion of that Army Pilots Course, Prince Harry was selected to train on the Apache Attack Helicopter," the Duke of Sussex's bio says. "On the same day, it was announced that Prince Harry received his provisional wings from his father," as Charles was Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps at the time.

Prince Harry undertook two tours of Afghanistan — as a Forward Air Controller from 2007 to 2008 and as an Apache Pilot from 2012 to 2013. During his time in the unit, he qualified as an Apache Aircraft Commander and was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2011.

TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose with their trainers (r) Daz Mitchell and (l) Craig Finch in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shrewsbury, England.
Prince William and Prince Harry in 2009. Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry was stripped of his three honorary military titles (Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of Royal Air Force Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command) after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2020. The titles reverted to the crown.

At Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, many members of the royal family sported military uniforms but Prince Harry wore a suit.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE in a statement, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

An exception was made when Queen Elizabeth's eight grandchildren stood a symbolic vigil at her coffin during her lying-in-state. Harry wore his military uniform "at the King's request," according to a palace source.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (L-R) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Prince William at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in Sept. 2022. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

In Friday's announcement of the new military appointments for the working members of the royal family, Kate Middleton received three new titles from King Charles. The couple shared a video on their joint social media pages announcing the new titles.

"An honour to serve our new military affiliations across the @royalnavy @britisharmy and @royalairforceuk 🎖️" their team captioned the posts.

The Princess of Wales, 41, is now the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

The last appointment is especially sentimental for Princess Kate, as one of her grandfathers served in the Royal Air Force.

The Princess of Wales takes over the role of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm from Prince Andrew, who held the role until last year. In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped her second son of his military titles and patronages after he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and settled with Giuffre out of court in February 2022.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023.
Kate Middleton in March 2023. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh also picked up one of Prince Andrew's former military affiliations. Prince Edward's wife is now Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment.

Queen Camilla previously took over as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Lancers (the regiment her late father, Major Bruce Shand, served with during World War II) and Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, other roles that previously belonged to Prince Andrew.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge,, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal escort Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on horseback to Horseguards parade ahead of her Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour
King Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne in 2018.

 DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty
