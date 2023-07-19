Prince William Announces New York City Visit! Find Out When He's Returning to the U.S.

Prince William is making the trip across the pond!

The Prince of Wales, 41, will return to the United States to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Sept. 19, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

Co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Summit will unveil the fifteen 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists who are trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030. The Summit, held during New York Climate Week, will also convene previous Earthshot Prize winners and finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists to scale their innovative solutions. Michael R. Bloomberg, Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize, will also address the assembled guests.

The 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7. There, five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help implement their environmental solutions.

Prince William will spend two days in New York — both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 — and also undertake a number of additional engagements and meetings.

Prince William is returning to the U.S. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Prince William was set to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City last September but canceled the trip stateside following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Still, he addressed the Summit via video.

"Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit," the Prince of Wales said. "During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve."

"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you're all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers," he added.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

Prince William was most recently in the U.S. alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, in late 2022 for the second Earthshot Prize awards show in Boston. In addition to attending the star-studded ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook a number of engagements, from the couple sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics game (which included a Jumbotron moment!) to Kate visiting Harvard's Center on the Developing Child to William meeting with President Joe Biden.

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, with plans to award the prizes until 2030. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London in October 2021.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Boston Celtics game in 2022. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Prince William and Princess Kate visited the U.S. in an official capacity on two previous occasions — in 2011, just a few months after their royal wedding, Kate and Prince William traveled to California after a tour of Canada, and in 2014, they spent time in New York. Their time in the Big Apple included meeting JAY-Z and Beyoncé at a Brooklyn Nets game, visiting the National September 11 Memorial and a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.