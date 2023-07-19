Prince William Announces New York City Visit! Find Out When He's Returning to the U.S.

The Prince of Wales was set to appear at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York last year but canceled the trip when his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 05:30PM EDT
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London
Prince William is returning to the U.S. Photo:

 LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William is making the trip across the pond!

The Prince of Wales, 41, will return to the United States to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Sept. 19, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

Co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Summit will unveil the fifteen 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists who are trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030. The Summit, held during New York Climate Week, will also convene previous Earthshot Prize winners and finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists to scale their innovative solutions. Michael R. Bloomberg, Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize, will also address the assembled guests.

The 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7. There, five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help implement their environmental solutions.

Prince William will spend two days in New York — both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 — and also undertake a number of additional engagements and meetings.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William in America! See Highlights from Their Past Visits

Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William is returning to the U.S.

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Prince William was set to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City last September but canceled the trip stateside following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Still, he addressed the Summit via video.

"Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit," the Prince of Wales said. "During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve."

"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you're all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers," he added.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for the Earthshot Prize awards at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

Prince William was most recently in the U.S. alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, in late 2022 for the second Earthshot Prize awards show in Boston. In addition to attending the star-studded ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook a number of engagements, from the couple sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics game (which included a Jumbotron moment!) to Kate visiting Harvard's Center on the Developing Child to William meeting with President Joe Biden.

RELATED: My Brush with Royalty! What Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Was Like Behind the Scenes

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, with plans to award the prizes until 2030. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London in October 2021.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Boston Celtics game in 2022.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Prince William and Princess Kate visited the U.S. in an official capacity on two previous occasions — in 2011, just a few months after their royal wedding, Kate and Prince William traveled to California after a tour of Canada, and in 2014, they spent time in New York. Their time in the Big Apple included meeting JAY-Z and Beyoncé at a Brooklyn Nets game, visiting the National September 11 Memorial and a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Related Articles
Joseph Altuzarra, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Dress Designer Recalls Finding Out About the Royal Wear: 'Woke Up to a Ton of Messages'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022
Why King Charles Doesn't Need a Passport — and Neither Did Queen Elizabeth
The new King Charles III UK passport
First Passports Bearing King Charles' Name Unveiled: 'A Significant Moment in U.K. History'
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the birthday celebration of the Crown Princess
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Are All Grown Up at Mom Princess Victoria's Birthday Celebration
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Has the Best Reaction to a Boy Who Is Looking for...Prince William! See the Video
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Queen of Green! See Kate Middleton's 3 Color-Coordinated Wimbledon Outfits — and Why She Picked the Hue
Catherine, Princess of Wales blows a kiss to someone during the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023
Kate Middleton Blows a Kiss from the Royal Box at Wimbledon — Just Like She Did Last Year
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Watched Wimbledon in the Royal Box, but Kids Usually Aren't Allowed
Prince George
Prince George Is All Grown Up at Air Show! See His First Appearance as a Toddler — and the Then and Now Pics
Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson Marks Daughter Princess Beatrice's Third Wedding Anniversary: 'You Got Your Fairytale'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Royal Wedding
Catherine, Princess of Wales gives the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
Kate Middleton Receives Bows from Wimbledon's Winner and Runner-Up — But Prince William Didn't
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Wimbledon Moments — and Most Animated Reactions!
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final andrince Louis of Wales walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023
Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was 'Very Upset' to Miss Wimbledon — But He's Practicing His Ball Boy Skills
Britain's Catherine Princess of Wales (L) and Spain's King Felipe VI (R) have a chat during the Men's Singles final match Novak Djokovic of Serbia against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 16 July 2023
King Felipe of Spain Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wimbledon Pic with Kate Middleton, Prince William and Kids
Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Queen Camilla Turns 76! Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebration with Sweet Tributes