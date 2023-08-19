Prince William and Princess Charlotte Wish England Women’s Soccer Team ‘Good Luck’ Ahead of World Cup Final — Watch!

"We’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world," Prince William said in the video

By Staff Author
Published on August 19, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Wish England Womenâs Soccer Team âGood Luckâ Ahead of World Cup Final
Photo:

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Prince William and Princess Charlotte have a special message for England’s women soccer team.

The father-daughter duo wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of their match against Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final scheduled for Sunday — days after it was confirmed that the future king wouldn’t attend the match in person.

“Lionesses want to wish you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person.” Prince William, 41, said in the video while sitting alongside his daughter on a bench.

“But we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world,” he continued. “So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte, 8, who held a soccer ball in her lap, chimed in, “Good luck, Lionesses!” 

The video echoes a similar one the royal pair made last year to cheer on the women’s team as they were set to go up against Germany for their finals match against Germany last year.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Prince William would watch the game from the U.K. instead of making the trek down to Stadium Australia in Sydney, according to the BBC.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte Wish England Womenâs Soccer Team âGood Luckâ Ahead of World Cup Final
Screenshot of Prince William and Princess Charlotte wishing the women's team luck in a video.

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

“It is understood he made the decision to avoid making long-distance flights for a very short stay in Australia,” the BBC reported. “The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities and is believed to be concerned about the impact of such a journey." 

However, some felt like he should have still attended as if the Lionesses win, it will be the nation's first World Cup win for the women's squad.

The royal serves as president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association, and has previously cheered on the team during their journey through the World Cup. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During their win earlier this week to synch a spot in the finals, he wrote on Twitter, "What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses — on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

Princess Charlotte, 8, has taken in interest in the sport, as her father previously called her a "budding star" in soccer and she has also previously joined her family at matches featuring Aston Villa, William's favorite soccer team.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," William said. "She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."

Related Articles
See the Name Princess Leonor Sports on Her Army Uniform
See the Name on Princess Leonor of Spain's Army Uniform — and How It Relates to Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out: 'I Am a Happy Man'
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out in New Interview: 'I Am a Happy Man'
King Charles at the Ceremony of the Keys
King Charles May Be Continuing a Royal Tradition at Scotland's Balmoral Castle — The Hint He's Moved In
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize
Watch Kate Middleton Cleverly Let Husband Prince William Take the Lead During a Royal Outing
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the 13th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2023 closing ceremony at the La Misericordia cultural center on July 30, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England
Queen Letizia of Spain to Attend World Cup Final in Australia — But Prince William Isn't Planning to Go
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives accompanied by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and her sister Infanta Sofia, at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza
Spain's Future Queen Princess Leonor Starts 3-Year Military Training With Sweet Send-off From Family
Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, is seen during the warm up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After Early World Cup Exit: 'It's Been the Honor of My Life'
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a âFairy Picnicâ with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a 'Fairy Picnic' with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Kate Middleton Went Shoeless in a Polite Yet Surprising Move During Visit with Roman Kemp
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Best 'Suits' Style Moments: See the Future Duchess' Chic Streak on the Trending Series
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England
Here's What Kate Middleton Reportedly Drank During Her Weekend Outing to a Local Music Festival
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) return to Buckingham Palace in The Australian State Coach following King Charles III's and Queen Camilla's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
See Princess Charlotte's Proud Sister Moment When She Spotted Prince George Taking Part in the Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Named in Racist Messages Allegedly Sent by Ex-Police Officers
Wendy Holden on Diana
Why Princess Diana Was the 'Particular Kind of Girl' the Royal Family Wanted Prince Charles to Marry
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William Interrupts Summer Break with Family with a Personal Note of Congratulations
Jorelyn Carabali
Brother of Colombian Women’s National Soccer Star Killed In Shooting Days After World Cup Loss