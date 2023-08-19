Prince William and Princess Charlotte have a special message for England’s women soccer team.

The father-daughter duo wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of their match against Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final scheduled for Sunday — days after it was confirmed that the future king wouldn’t attend the match in person.

“Lionesses want to wish you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person.” Prince William, 41, said in the video while sitting alongside his daughter on a bench.

“But we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world,” he continued. “So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte, 8, who held a soccer ball in her lap, chimed in, “Good luck, Lionesses!”

The video echoes a similar one the royal pair made last year to cheer on the women’s team as they were set to go up against Germany for their finals match against Germany last year.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Prince William would watch the game from the U.K. instead of making the trek down to Stadium Australia in Sydney, according to the BBC.

“It is understood he made the decision to avoid making long-distance flights for a very short stay in Australia,” the BBC reported. “The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities and is believed to be concerned about the impact of such a journey."

However, some felt like he should have still attended as if the Lionesses win, it will be the nation's first World Cup win for the women's squad.

The royal serves as president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association, and has previously cheered on the team during their journey through the World Cup.

During their win earlier this week to synch a spot in the finals, he wrote on Twitter, "What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses — on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”



Princess Charlotte, 8, has taken in interest in the sport, as her father previously called her a "budding star" in soccer and she has also previously joined her family at matches featuring Aston Villa, William's favorite soccer team.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," William said. "She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."

