Prince Louis Salutes at Trooping the Colour! See His Cutest Faces at King Charles' Birthday Parade

"He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family previously told PEOPLE of little Louis

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on June 17, 2023
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis has made a triumphant return to Trooping the Colour!

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son joined his family at the first birthday parade held during his grandfather King Charles’ reign. Five-year-old Louis rode in a horse-drawn coach with older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, where they smiled at the well-wishers that packed the flag-lined Mall. The royal trio knew just what to do after making their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour last year, which kicked off their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

During the journey, Prince Louis couldn't resist briefly holding his nose — perhaps because of the horses!

At Horse Guards Parade, the royals watched the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards “troop their colour,” or present their flag.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Trooping the Colour 2023.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty 

After the tribute concluded, Louis and his siblings traveled back to Buckingham Palace. He appeared on the royal terrace with King Charles, Queen Camilla, his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, George, Charlotte, Princess Anne, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh — and his animated reactions began.

RELATED: Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Cheeky Face!

Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, come out to watch the fly-past of aircraft by the Britain's Royal Air Force
Trooping the Colour 2023.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Prince Louis turned to chat to his mom and dad at various points, tapped his hands on the balcony, cradled his chin in his hands and thrust out his arm before the Red Arrows Aerobatic Team of the Royal Air Force soared overhead.

The little prince was ready for the noise and didn't cover his ears like last year! Kate and William’s youngest son attentively stood as “God Save the King” was played and surprised the crowd with a salute before retreating back into the palace.

Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Trooping the Colour 2023.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty 

Last year, Prince Louis charmed royal fans at Trooping the Colour when he chatted to Queen Elizabeth with candor, yelled when planes roared overhead and seemed intrigued by all the pomp from his place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

He was equally exuberant during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant concert, where he danced in his seat, cuddled up to mom Kate and even hopped up to sit on his grandfather Charles' lap. 

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
Trooping the Colour 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," the royal couple wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" the parents wrote, adding the eye emoji.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Someone who knows the family told PEOPLE it was fun to see Prince Louis' personality shine.

"He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," they said last year. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

Fans recently another glimpse of Prince Louis’ playful personality during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation celebrations. The little prince sweetly held hands with his big sister Charlotte on the way into Westminster Abbey for the crowning on May 6 but couldn’t hide a yawn at one point during the two-hour church service.

Prince Louis was also caught making a few funny faces during the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace and clapped, pointed and danced when he appeared on the balcony there.

Prince Louis of Wales watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Prince Louis.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images (2)

He did not attend the Coronation Concert the next day (which was likely past his bedtime!) but tagged along with his family for The Big Help Out on May 8, which was a bank holiday in the U.K. to encourage volunteer work. Prince William, Princess Kate and their three kids volunteered at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough to pitch in on various projects, and a fellow helper exclusively told PEOPLE that Charlotte didn't shy from keeping Louis in line! 

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group picture with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"She was advising him, obviously! 'Don't do that, Louis!' — things like that," Scout helper Anne Edwards said of what she saw when the prince painted cinder blocks for planters, adding that it was lovely to see the Wales kids excited about volunteering.

