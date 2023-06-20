Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Accidentally Bump Heads on Balcony at Trooping the Colour

The little prince and princess knocked into each other while moving the same way at the birthday parade

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 05:34PM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Trooping the Colour 2023. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte had a total sibling moment at Trooping the Colour!

The little prince and princess joined other members of the royal family at King Charles’ birthday parade last Saturday, where they traveled in a carriage to watch military processions at Horse Guards Parade and caught the epic flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment shared to social media, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, accidentally knocked their heads together while out on the balcony.

As seen in an Instagram video from @Royal.fairy.tale, Charlotte leaned to her right just as Louis turned to chat with Kate Middleton and Prince William, and their heads collided. Prince George, 9, didn’t react to what happened — and neither did Louis! — who kept talking. The tap seemingly whacked Charlotte harder than Louis, who gently touched her temple after the bump.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour 2023.

Neil Mockford/Getty

RELATED: Prince Louis Salutes at Trooping the Colour! See His Cutest Faces at King Charles' Birthday Parade 

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children seemed to be on their best behavior during the festive flypast, where the Red Arrows Aerobatic Team of the Royal Air Force soared overhead. Prince Louis was ready for the noise and didn't cover his ears like last year! Kate and William’s youngest son attentively stood as “God Save the King” was played and even charmed the crowd with a salute before retreating into the royal residence. 

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Trooping the Colour 2023.

Neil Mockford/Getty

Fans also got a glimpse of Prince Louis’ playful personality during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation celebrations just a few weeks ago. The little prince sweetly held hands with Charlotte on the way into Westminster Abbey for the crowning on May 6, but couldn’t help but yawn at one point during the two-hour church service.

RELATED: See Princess Charlotte's Intricate Two-Braid and Bun Updo from Every Angle

(From L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Louis later made a few funny faces during the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace and clapped, pointed and danced when he appeared on the balcony there. He did not attend the Coronation Concert the next day (likely past his bedtime!) but tagged along with his family for The Big Help Out on May 8, which was a bank holiday in the U.K. to encourage volunteer work.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three kids volunteered at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough to pitch in on various projects, and a fellow helper exclusively told PEOPLE that Charlotte was ever ready to keep Louis in line.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group picture with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"She was advising him, obviously! 'Don't do that, Louis!' — things like that," Scout helper Anne Edwards said of what she saw when the siblings painted planter blocks, adding that it was sweet to see the Wales kids excited about volunteering.

"They were very relaxed and joining in, like normal kids. That was what was really nice about it," Edwards said.

