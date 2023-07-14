Prince Louis Makes a Memorable Appearance at Military Air Show – See the Photo!

The young royal attended the Royal International Air Tattoo with his family on Friday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 14, 2023 11:36PM EDT
Prince Louis
Photo:

Sky News, Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Prince Louis knows how to steal the show!

While attending the Royal International Air Tattoo on Friday with his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the 5-year-old was seen having an adorable reaction to the planes flying above them.

The moment was captured while the royal family toured the C-17 Globemaster III that flew Queen Elizabeth’s body back to London following her death in September. As a large aircraft was heard in a video of their tour captured by Sky News, the young prince looked taken aback and yelled while covering his ears.

His reaction was reminiscent of his appearance at Trooping the Colour last year in which he stood with his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. During the event, Louis stole the show as he waved to the crowd, pulled funny faces, and covered his ears with his hands during the noisy flypast.

The royal family's latest outing also marked the start of Louis, George, and Charlotte's summer break. The three children recently completed their year at Lambrook School, where the trio started together in September. After the family's big move last year from London to Windsor, this will be the first full summer for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids in Adelaide Cottage.

Prince Louis pulls a face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

It also comes two months after the completion of Louis' first-ever official royal engagement.

For the occasion, Louis volunteered with his family at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough as part of the Big Help Out. During the event, he joined the Scouts to help renovate their Scout Hut, taking part in plating, sanding, and painting. Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts and co-founder of the Big Help Out, told PEOPLE that the whole family "really got stuck in" — and added, "Louis led the way" with "the painting and the wheelbarrow full of sand and the mural."

"Louis was very enthusiastic and did a good job," Anne Edwards, an adult Scout helper, told PEOPLE. "He was determined to do it all by himself, and he managed to dig the whole paintbrush in, flick it up, and managed to cover quite a few of us in paint!"

